Cumin Ingredient Market To Reach $1.9 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key factors driving the growth of the Cumin Ingredient market include increasing consumer awareness about health benefits, growing demand for natural remedies, and the versatility of cumin across various industries. Furthermore, the influence of culinary trends on cumin usage globally is a driving factor behind the increased market demand for cumin ingredients. Wilmington, Delaware, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Cumin Ingredient Market by Type (Powder, Oil), By Application (Dining Room, Barbecue Stand, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. The global cumin ingredient market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Download PDF Brochure: Prime determinants of growth The cumin ingredient market has experienced significant growth over the past few years, driven by several key factors. Firstly, increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of cumin has played a crucial role. Cumin is rich in antioxidants and has been linked to various health benefits, including improved digestion, immune system support, and potential anti-inflammatory properties. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek out natural remedies, the demand for cumin-based products has surged. Secondly, the expanding food and beverage industry worldwide has contributed to the growth of the cumin ingredient market. Cumin is a versatile spice used in a wide range of cuisines globally, including Indian, Middle Eastern, Mexican, and Mediterranean dishes. As consumer palates become more adventurous and the demand for ethnic cuisines rises, the demand for cumin as a key ingredient has increased. Additionally, the growing popularity of ethnic foods in mainstream markets has further propelled the demand for cumin. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cumin in various non-food applications such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products has fueled market growth. Cumin's natural aromatic properties make it a desirable ingredient in perfumes, skincare products, and herbal remedies. Moreover, ongoing research and development efforts to explore new applications of cumin extract in industries beyond food have opened up new avenues for market expansion. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 $1.3 billion Market Size in 2032 $1.9 billion CAGR 4.1% No. of Pages in Report 453 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers

Growth in demand for natural remedies

Expansion of the food and beverage industry Adoption of cumin in non-food applications like cosmetics and pharmaceuticals Opportunities

Growth in popularity of ethnic cuisines worldwide Development of cumin-based functional foods and supplements Restraints Transportation and logistics challenges affecting supply chain efficiency

The powder segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type, the powder segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global cumin ingredient market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the oil segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Procure Complete Report (453 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

The dining room segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By application, the dining room segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global cumin ingredient market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Additionally, the other segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global cumin ingredient market revenue. In addition, the Middle East and Africa region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry:

Leading Market Players: -



Starwest Botanicals

McCormick & Company

Young Living Essential Oils

TERRA

Madagascar Spices Company

Phoenix Herb Company

AOS Product

Essential Oils Company AASHVI CORPORATION.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cumin ingredient market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Food & Beverages Industry:

Food Flavours and Flavour Enhancers Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Flavor Enhancer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Spices and Herbs Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2032

Spice Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...

Web:

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube