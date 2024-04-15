Voltalia SA: Availability Of The Universal Registration Document 2023

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, today announces the publication of its Universal Registration Document 2023

Voltalia announces that it has filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and made available to the public its Universal Registration Document (period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023) under the number D24-0282.

The Universal Registration Document includes the following information:



the Annual Financial Report;

the Management Report including the extra-financial performance statement;

the Statutory Auditors' reports and information on their fees;

the Board of Directors' report on Corporate Governance; and information on the share buy-back programme.



The Universal Registration Document is available on the AMF website () and our corporate website (). An English version of the document will also be available shortly.

Next on the agenda: First-quarter 2024 turnover , April,24 2024 (after market close)