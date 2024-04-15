Final results

31 December 2023

Foresight VCT plc, managed by Foresight Group LLP, today announces the final results for the year ended 31 December 2023.

These results were approved by the Board of Directors on 15 April 2024.

The Annual Report will shortly be available in full at All other statutory information can also be found there.

Financial Highlights



Total net assets £219.1 million.

A final dividend of 4.4p per share was paid on 30 June 2023, costing £10.7 million.

A special interim dividend of 4.0p per share was paid on 18 August 2023, costing £9.8 million.

Net Asset Value per share decreased by 1.8% from 87.5p at 31 December 2022 to at 31 December 2023. After adding back the payments of a 4.4p dividend made on 30 June 2023 and a 4.0p dividend made on 18 August 2023, NAV Total Return per share was , bringing the total return in the year to 7.8%.

Nine new investments costing £11.5 million and nine follow-on investments costing £8.8 million were made during the year.

The value of the investment portfolio rose by £1.6 million in the year to 31 December 2023. This was driven by an increase of £14.8 million in the valuation of investments, plus £20.3 million of new and follow-on investments offset by sales of investments totalling £33.2 million and loan repayments totalling £0.3 million.

The offer for subscription launched in November 2023 was closed to further applications on 26 January 2024 and raised a total of £23.9 million after expenses. The Board is recommending a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2023 of 4.4p per share, to be paid on 28 June 2024.

Chair's Statement

I am pleased to present the Company's audited Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 and to report a Net Asset Value Total Return of 7.8% for the year and a dividend yield of 10.7% including a special dividend.

Overview of 2023

The Net Asset Value (“NAV”) Total Return per share of 7.8% for 2023 represents another good investment performance by the Company despite the continuing challenges of the current macroeconomic environment.

The UK's economy fell into a recession in the second half of 2023, with GDP contracting in the two last quarters. At the start of the year inflation remained stubbornly high but gradually fell to 4% by year end, closer to the Bank of England's inflation target of 2%. Nonetheless the Bank of England, still wary of embedded inflation, maintained interest rates at 5.25% from August onwards and there is still uncertainty over the timing of future interest rate cuts, despite a further fall in reported inflation to 3.4% in February. On a global level, the continuing war in Ukraine and the more recent conflict in the Middle East have increased geopolitical concerns and heightened nervousness in the financial markets. Against this backdrop, understandably consumer and business confidence in the UK remains fragile.

Nevertheless, the performance of the Company's portfolio in aggregate throughout the year has remained healthy against this unpromising background.

The Manager has continued to work closely with the individual investee companies and developed a good understanding of their changing business requirements. Many of the portfolio companies successfully adapted to the new economic landscape, with some performing extremely well and demonstrating the strength of their management teams. A minority struggled as a result of a fall in consumer demand, inflationary pressures, surging energy prices, labour shortages and more limited fundraising opportunities. The overall solid performance of the Company through 2023, however, demonstrates the advantages of a well-constructed and diversified portfolio.

Strategy

The Board and the Manager continue to pursue a strategy for the Company which includes the following four key objectives:



Growth in Net Asset Value Total Return above a 5% target

Payment of annual ordinary dividends of at least 5% of the NAV per share per annum (based on the latest announced NAV per share)

The implementation of a significant number of new and follow-on qualifying investments every year, exceeding deployment requirements to maintain VCT status Maintaining a programme of regular share buybacks at a discount of no less than 7.5% (2022: 10.0%) to the prevailing NAV per share

The Board and the Manager believe that these key objectives remain appropriate and the Company's performance in relation to each of them over the past year is reviewed in more detail below.

Net Asset Value and dividends

The NAV of the Company grew over the financial year from £191.7 million to £219.1 million at 31 December 2023. At the end of 2023, nearly four-fifths of the Company's assets were already invested, and the Board believed it would be in the Company's best interest to raise further funds to provide liquidity for its activities in 2024 and beyond. On 15 November 2023, the Company launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, with an over‐allotment facility to raise up to a further £5 million, through the issue of new shares. The offer was closed to applications on 26 January 2024 having raised gross proceeds of £25.0 million, £23.9 million after expenses.

During the year, the previous offer was closed to applications on 13 April 2023 and raised gross funds of £24.1 million. We would like to thank those existing shareholders who supported these offers and welcome all new shareholders to the Company.

The Company paid two dividends during the year: an ordinary dividend of 4.4p per share paid on 30 June 2023 which represented 5% of the NAV per share as at 31 December 2022 and a special dividend of 4.0p per share paid on 18 August 2023, following the successful sales of Mowgli, Innovation Consulting Group and Datapath. The distribution of both these dividends reduced the NAV per share to at 31 December 2023, a reduction of 1.6p from at 31 December 2022. After adding back both dividends, the NAV per share for the year was , representing a total return of 7.8%.

The total return per share from an investment in the Company's shares made five years ago is 47.0%, which is well above the minimum target return set by the Board of 5% per annum. Exceeding this target is at the centre of the Company's current and future portfolio management objectives.

The Board is recommending a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2023 of 4.4p per share, to be paid on 28 June 2024 based on an ex-dividend date of 13 June 2024, with a record date of 14 June 2024. At the year end, distributable reserves totalled £52,046,000 (2022: £64,303,000).

The Company continues to achieve its target dividend yield of 5% of NAV, which was set in 2019 in light of the change in portfolio towards earlier-stage, higher-risk companies, as required by the VCT rules. This level may be supplemented in future by payment of additional special dividends as and when particularly successful portfolio disposals are achieved.

Investment performance and portfolio activity

A detailed analysis of the investment portfolio performance over the year is given in the Manager's Review.

The value of the investment portfolio rose by £1.6 million in the year to 31 December 2023. This was driven by an increase of £14.8 million in the valuation of investments, plus £20.3 million of new and follow-on investments, offset by sales of investments totalling £33.2 million and loan repayments totalling £0.3 million.

In brief, during the year under review, the Manager completed nine new investments, in a range of sectors, and nine follow‐on investments deploying £11.5 million and £8.8 million respectively. The Board and the Manager believe that a similar number of new and follow-on investments can be achieved in 2024. The Company also exited six investments, generating proceeds of £33.2 million with a further £1.7 million of deferred consideration included within debtors at the year end. These sales produced net gains in valuation of £4.5 million in the year and represented in total a combined return multiple of 3.4 times over the life of the investments. Of particular note was the successful sale of Datapath Group Limited in September 2023, which generated a multiple of over 11.6 times the original cost of £1.0 million. Further details of these particular investments and realisations can be found in the Manager's Review.

After the year end, the Company made three new and two follow-on investments totalling £8.2 million. Furthermore, in March 2024, the Company realised its holding in Specac International Limited. The exit generated proceeds of £11.2 million at completion. When added to £1.5 million of cash returned to date, this implies a total cash‐on-cash return of 10.3 times the initial investment, equivalent to an IRR of 34%.

The Company and Foresight Enterprise VCT plc have the same Manager and share similar investment policies. The Board closely monitors the extent and nature of the pipeline of investment opportunities and is reassured by the Manager's confidence in being able to deploy funds without compromising quality and to satisfy the investment needs of both companies.

Responsible investing

The analysis of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) issues is embedded in the Manager's investment process and these factors are considered key in determining the quality of a business and its long-term success. Central to the Manager's responsible investment approach are five ESG principles that are applied to evaluate investee companies, acquired since May 2018, throughout the lifecycle of their investment, from their initial review and acquisition to their final sale. Every year, these portfolio companies are assessed and progress is measured against these principles. More detailed information about the process can be found on pages 46 to 49 of the Manager's Review of the Annual Report.

Buybacks

During the year the Company repurchased 6,784,285 shares for cancellation at an average discount of 7.5%, achieving its revised objective of maintaining regular share buybacks at a discount of 7.5%. As noted above and in the November 2023 Prospectus, the Board now has a current objective of maintaining a programme of regular share buybacks at a discount of no less than 7.5% to the prevailing NAV per share. The Board and the Manager consider that the ability to offer to buy back shares at no less than 7.5% is fair to both continuing and selling shareholders, and continues to help underpin the discount to NAV at which the shares trade.

Share buybacks are timed to avoid the Company's closed periods. Buybacks will generally take place, subject to demand, during the following times of the year:



April, after the Annual Report has been published

June, prior to the half-yearly reporting date of 30 June

September, after the Half-Yearly Report has been published December, prior to the end of the financial year

Management charges, co-investment and performance incentive

The annual management fee is an amount equal to 2% of net assets, excluding cash balances above £20 million, which are charged at a reduced rate of 1%. This has resulted in ongoing charges for the period ended 31 December 2023 of 2.2%, which is at the lower end of the range when compared to competitor VCTs.

Since March 2017, co-investments made by the Manager and individual members of the Manager's private equity team have totalled £1.3 million alongside the Company's investments of £101.3 million. The co-investment scheme requires that the individual members of the private equity team invest in all of the Company's investments from that date onwards and prohibits selective“cherry picking” of co‐investments. If any individual team member opts out of co-investment, they cannot invest in anything during that year. The Board believes that the co-investment scheme aligns the interests of the Manager's team with those of shareholders and has contributed to the improvement in the Company's investment performance.

A new performance incentive scheme was formally approved by shareholders at a general meeting of the Company held on 15 June 2023 and has now replaced the original scheme which was approved on 8 March 2017. The revised arrangements were designed to be simpler to implement and understand and to cap the maximum annual payment under the scheme, whilst continuing to incentivise the Manager's performance and align with the interests of shareholders. The new arrangements will be subject to continual review by the Board to ensure they meet these objectives. The new arrangements have superseded the previous scheme and any potential outstanding liabilities relating to it have ended. The Manager will now be able to earn an annual performance fee as summarised below.

A performance incentive fee will be payable in respect of each financial year commencing on or after 1 January 2023, where the Company achieves an average annual NAV Total Return per share, over a rolling five-year period, in excess of an average annual hurdle of 5% (simple not compounded). If this hurdle is met, the Manager would be entitled to an amount equal to 20% of the excess over the hurdle, subject to a cap of 1% of the closing Net Asset Value for the relevant financial year. No fee will become due in excess of this cap. 75% of the performance incentive fees are payable to the private equity team and the balance of 25% to the Manager.

Where there is a negative annual return in the last year of the rolling five-year period, no fee shall be payable, even if the five-year average hurdle is exceeded. However, in such circumstances the potential fee will be carried forward and may become due at the end of the next financial year if certain criteria are met. Any such catch-up fees shall be paid alongside any fee payable for the next financial year, subject to the 1% cap applying to both fees in aggregate.

Any such catch-up fees cannot be rolled further forward to subsequent financial years.

More information on the current performance incentive arrangements (including an explanation of terms used above) can be found in note 13 of the Annual Report.

A performance fee of £1.5 million is due in respect of the 2023 financial year, based on the outperformance of the average five-year annual NAV Total Return per share as described above. Over the last five years the NAV Total Return per share has increased by (47.6%), representing an average of 7.4p each year. This exceeds the average annual 5% hurdle by 3.5p per share and represents a period of strong performance by the Company.

Board composition

The Board continues to review its own performance and undertakes succession planning to maintain an appropriate level of independence, experience, diversity and skills in order to be in a position to discharge its responsibilities.

2023 has seen some planned changes to the composition of the Board. The Board was delighted to appoint David Ford and Dan Sandhu as Non-Executive Directors in January 2023. After over 16 years as a Non-Executive Director, including nearly 12 years as Chair of the Audit Committee, Gordon Humphries did not stand for re-election at the AGM on 15 June 2023. On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Gordon for his significant contribution and dedication to the Company over many years. We are very pleased to remain in contact with him in his new role as Chair of the AIC where his VCT experience will continue to benefit the VCT sector.

Gordon has been succeeded as Chair of the Audit Committee by Patricia Dimond, who has already served on the Board for over three years.

Jocelin Harris, who has served on the Board since December 2015, will be retiring from the Board at this year's AGM. Jocelin's commercial and investment experience, combined with his legal training, have been of enormous benefit to the Company. On behalf of the Board and shareholders, I would like to thank Jocelin for his valuable contribution to Board discussions and his wise counsel during his many years of service. He will be greatly missed and we wish him the very best for the future.

Shareholder communication

We were delighted to meet with some shareholders in person at the AGM last year. We hope many of you will be available to attend this year's AGM on 4 June 2024, as detailed below.

Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual General Meeting will take place at the Company's registered office on 4 June 2024 at 2:00pm and we look forward to meeting as many of you as possible in person. Please refer to the formal notice on page 107 of the Annual Report for further details in relation to the format of this year's meeting. We would encourage you to submit your votes by proxy ahead of the deadline of 2:00pm on 31 May 2024 and to forward any questions by email to ... in advance of the meeting.

VCT Sunset clause

A condition of the European Commission's State Aid approval of the UK's VCT scheme in 2015 was the introduction of a retirement date for the current scheme at midnight on 5 April 2025, known as the“Sunset clause”. This "Sunset clause" for VCT reliefs therefore needs to be extended or cancelled by the government before this expiry date or the income tax relief given to VCT subscriptions made after this date would no longer be available to investors. I am pleased to report that during the Autumn Statement delivered by the government in November 2023, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the extension of the "Sunset clause" applying to VCTs for another ten years to April 2035. The UK should be able to extend the scheme through secondary legislation without European Commission approval, clarified by the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Windsor Framework announced during the year.

Outlook

Experience has taught us that it is not possible to predict outcomes in an uncertain world, particularly in a year when nearly half the population will have the opportunity to vote in elections and potentially introduce radical political change. However, it is not unreasonable to expect that growth in the UK is likely to continue to be weak in 2024 against a background of macroeconomic and political uncertainty: ongoing inflationary pressures, tight monetary policies and supply chain issues, labour shortages and a lack of bank lending appetite may all continue to dampen economic recovery. We are conscious that such conditions could prove challenging for our investee companies which are unquoted, small, early-growth businesses and, by their nature, entail higher risk and lower liquidity levels than larger listed companies.

On the other hand, these younger companies may prove more agile and creative in their approach and better able to adapt their operations and develop new products and services in response to the uncertain circumstances. A difficult funding environment can create good opportunity for smart deployment.

The Manager understands well the management and business requirements of each of the companies within the investment portfolio and is working closely with them to help them adapt to, and grow within, this changing environment. The Company's current portfolio of investments is well diversified by number, business sector, size and stage of development and overall has already demonstrated its relative resilience in the face of economic and geopolitical difficulties. We are confident that this approach will continue to provide some protection in volatile market conditions.

The Manager is continuing to see a promising pipeline of potential investments, both new and follow-on. The fundraising referred to earlier will provide additional resources to make selective investments and enable the Company to continue to take advantage of the increasing numbers of opportunities that are now emerging out of the recent disruption. Although we anticipate there will be considerable economic headwinds in the year ahead, we believe the Company's generalist, diversified portfolio is well positioned to continue to generate long-term value for shareholders.

Margaret Littlejohns

Chair

15 April 2024

Manager's Review

“The Board has appointed Foresight Group LLP (“the Manager”) to provide investment management and administration services.”

Portfolio summary

As at 31 December 2023, the Company's portfolio comprised 53 investments with a total cost of £103.9 million and a valuation of £171.3 million. The portfolio is diversified by sector, transaction type and maturity profile. Details of the ten largest investments by valuation, including an update on their performance, are provided on pages 30 to 34 of the Annual Report.

In the year to 31 December 2023, the value of the investment portfolio rose by £1.6 million as a result of an increase of £14.8 million in the valuation of investments, plus £20.3 million of new and follow-on investments offset by strong sales of several investments realising £33.5 million. Overall, the portfolio has performed well despite uncertainty in the market with significant geopolitical issues and continued domestic price inflation, coupled with high interest rates.

In line with the Board's strategic objectives, the Manager remains focused on growing the Company through further development of Net Asset Value Total Return. In the year, Net Asset Value Total Return was 7.8% and net assets increased by 14.3% to £219.1 million after the payment of dividends, meaning that the Company has successfully met this objective in the period under review.

New investments

2023 was characterised by higher interest rates and cost inflation, although this began to stabilise during the latter part of the year leading into 2024. Many investee management teams have successfully steered their businesses through the uncertainty of the year, whilst developing clearer medium and longer-term growth plans.

The Manager has continued to invest in its deal origination capabilities and identified a large number of potentially attractive investment opportunities during the year.

Over the course of 2023, nine new investments were completed, investing a total of £11.5 million. New investments were across recruitment software, industrials, financial planning, health services, communications and technology. Behind these, there continues to be a strong pipeline of opportunities that the Manager expects to convert during the next 12 months. Follow-on investments totalling £8.8 million were also made in nine existing investee companies.

Sprintroom Limited

In January 2023, the Company invested £1.0 million of growth capital in Sprintroom, which trades as Sprint Electric. The business designs and manufactures drives for controlling electric motors in light and heavy industrial applications, as well as recovering and reusing otherwise lost energy. The investment will be used to further develop and commercialise novel alternating current variable speed drive technology.

Red Flag Alert Technology Group Limited

In March 2023, the Company invested £1.7 million in Reg Flag Alert Technology Group, a Manchester based proprietary SaaS intelligence platform with modular capabilities spanning compliance, prospecting, risk management and financial health assessments. The growth capital will be used to support further product development and expand its commercial capabilities.

Firefish Software Ltd.

In March 2023, the Company invested £1.5 million in Firefish Software, a Glasgow-based customer relationship management and marketing software platform targeting the recruitment sector. The funding will be used to support the company in its growth plans.

The KSL Clinic Limited

In April 2023, the Company invested £1.0 million in the KSL Clinic, a leading provider of hair replacement treatments, with clinics in Manchester and Kent. The investment will enable the company to grow its medical team and expand its geographic presence.

Five Wealth Limited

In March 2023, the Company invested £0.7 million in Five Wealth, an established boutique financial planning business operating across the North West of England. Five Wealth's service offering is focused on the provision of independent private client financial advice and wealth planning. This growth capital investment will be used to accelerate Five Wealth's ambition to help more people reach their financial planning goals.

Loopr Ltd

In September 2023, the Company invested £1.7 million in Loopr Ltd, trading as Looper Insights, a fast-growing, London‐based technology business providing data analytics to digital content distributors and streaming services. The investment will enable Looper to increase the solution's automation and customer integration and accelerate rollout of its products internationally.

Live Group Limited

In December 2023, the Company invested £1.4 million in Live Group, a global events and communications agency selling digital and live communications and events services. The company has developed a proprietary delegate management platform to collect attendee data, share content and enhance engagement with delegates. The investment will be used to enhance and further develop the platform whilst supporting growth plans, including international growth.

Kognitiv Spark Inc

In December 2023, the Company invested £1.0 million in Kognitiv Spark, a developer of augmented reality software that enables the remote sharing of critical data to on-site employees. Developed specifically for industrial communications, the company's core product offers superior performance in terms of data compression and visualisation. The funding will be used to expand the management team and explore new commercial opportunities.

Navitas Digital Safety Limited

In December 2023, the Company invested £1.5 million in Navitas Digital Safety, a digital food safety management business. The company uses a combination of hardware and software to provide a complete food safety management solution to hospitality sector customers. The investment will support the company's effort to expand its commercial capabilities and further develop the platform.

Follow-on investments

Given the expansion of the portfolio, there has been an increase in follow-on investments during the year. These follow-on investments are to support further growth initiatives within the portfolio. The Manager is pleased to report that despite continuing macroeconomic uncertainty and stubbornly high interest rates and inflation, the portfolio remains resilient overall.

The Manager has made follow-on investments in nine companies during 2023, totalling £8.8 million. Further details of each of these are provided below.

The additional equity injections in the year were used to support further growth plans, such as launching new products or opening new sites and providing cash headroom for further growth. In view of the economic outlook, which remains challenging, the Manager continued to be vigilant about the health of the rest of the portfolio and the need for follow-on funding over the coming months.

Mizaic Ltd (formerly IMMJ Systems Limited)

In February 2023, £0.6 million was invested in Mizaic, a clinical electronic document management solution for the NHS. The investment was used to back the new leadership team and enhance the product roadmap, bolstering the business' ability to support digitising patient records. Mizaic's principal product, MediViewer, saves time and costs for the NHS and improves the outcomes for the clinician-patient experience.

NorthWest EHealth Limited (“NWEH”)

In March 2023 and October 2023, the Company invested a further £2.5 million total in aggregate in NWEH, which provides software and services to the clinical trials market, allowing pharmaceutical companies and contract research organisations to conduct feasibility studies, recruit patients and run trials. The investment provided support to the delivery of a number of new real-world trials, while also enabling the company to complete its ConneXon platform.

Ten Health & Fitness Limited

In March 2023, Ten Health & Fitness, a multi-site operator in the boutique health, wellbeing and fitness market, received an additional investment of £0.6 million. The funding enabled the company to complete its new flagship Kings Cross site and support the company's growth strategy.

Additive Manufacturing Technologies Ltd (“AMT”)

In April 2023, the Company invested £0.1 million in AMT, which manufactures systems that automate the post-processing of 3D printed parts. See the Key valuation changes in the period section below for further details.

Ollie Quinn Limited

In April 2023, the Company invested £1.0 million in Ollie Quinn, a branded retailer of prescription glasses, sunglasses and non-prescription polarised sunglasses based in the UK and Canada. The investment provided the cash headroom and time to explore longer-term financing initiatives in its continuing search for growth opportunities.

viO HealthTech Limited

In September 2023, the Company invested £35k in viO HealthTech Limited, a developer of innovative medical devices that allow women to predict and detect ovulation with a high degree of accuracy. The funding will support the business in the next stage of market testing.

Weduc Holdings Limited

In October 2023, the Company invested £0.6 million in Weduc Limited, a communication platform enabling smoother communication between parents, teachers and students, alleviating the administrative burden for teachers and improving parent and student engagement. The investment will be used to support the continued growth of the platform.

Callen-Lenz Associates Limited

In December 2023, the Company invested £2.5 million in Callen‐Lenz Associates Limited. Callen-Lenz develops, designs and manufactures air vehicles, vehicle components and navigation and communication software for high performance unmanned aerial vehicles ("UAVs") globally. The investment will support the continued rapid growth of the business.

Clubspark Group Ltd

In October 2023, the Company invested £0.9 million in Clubspark Group Ltd, a sports club management and reporting platform for local organisations and national governing bodies. The funding will provide further cash headroom to support Clubspark's continued growth.

Realisations

The M&A climate has proved more challenging than in recent years in light of the macroeconomic conditions of high interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty. Despite this, the Manager was pleased to report some particularly strong realisations, as well as the disposal of one challenged business within the portfolio. The Manager continues to engage with a range of potential acquirers of several portfolio companies and to carefully consider the timing of exit for each. Demand remains for high-quality, high-growth businesses from both private equity and trade buyers.

Mowgli Street Food Group Limited

In January 2023, the Company announced the successful exit of casual Indian food chain Mowgli to TriSpan, a global private equity firm with extensive restaurant expertise. The Manager invested in 2017, when the business had three restaurant sites. It has since grown to 15 sites nationally. The Manager introduced Dame Karen Jones, co-founder of Café Rouge and the Pelican Group, as Chair. The Manager also introduced Matt Peck as Finance Director and helped recruit Lucy Worth as Operations Director and, together with this team, built a market-leading hospitality brand. The business also shared the Manager's commitment to sustainability, creating more than 500 jobs and ranking 16th best UK company to work for in 2022, owing to its focus on employee welfare, local charity support and sustainable sourcing.

The exit resulted in proceeds of £5.2 million, including £0.8 million which was received in July 2023 and £0.8 million which was received in February 2024. When added to the cash returned pre-exit, this implied a total cash-on-cash return of 3.5x on the original investment, equivalent to an IRR of 25% since the initial investment.

Datapath Group Limited

In March 2023, the Company exited Datapath, a global leader in the provision of hardware and software solutions for multi‐screen displays. The transaction generated proceeds of £5.1 million at completion and a further £0.3 million was received in November 2023. An additional £0.9 million is payable over 24 months following exit.

The investment in Datapath was initially held by Foresight 2 VCT plc (“F2”) and was transferred to the Company on the merger with F2 on 17 December 2015. F2 initially invested £1.0 million into the business in 2007. The accounting cost of £7.6 million refers to the value at which F2's holding was transferred to the Company.

When added to £5.4 million of cash returned pre-exit, this implies a total cash-on-cash return of the original investment of £1.0 million, equivalent to an IRR of 37% since the initial investment in 2007.

Since the original investment, the Manager had supported Datapath through a period of material growth with revenues growing from approximately £7.0 million to £25.0 million. Datapath has developed a market-leading hardware and software product suite for the delivery of multi-screen displays and video walls which are sold globally to a diverse customer base across a range of sectors.

Innovation Consulting Group Limited (“GovGrant”)

In March 2023, the Company announced the exit of GovGrant to Source Advisors, a US corporate buyer backed by BV Investment Partners. GovGrant is one of the UK's leading providers of R&D tax relief, patent box relief and other innovation services. The transaction generated proceeds of £6.8 million at completion. When added to £0.5 million of cash returned to date, this implies a total cash-on-cash return of 4.4x the capital of £1.65 million invested in October 2015, equivalent to an IRR of 24%.

Since the original investment in 2015, the Manager had helped GovGrant through a period of material growth during which it supported the R&D activities of a growing number of customers. GovGrant's high levels of service and innovative products, such as the growing patent box offering, have contributed to driving innovation in the UK economy. The Manager had taken a proactive approach to supporting the exceptional senior management team, all of whom were introduced to the business during the investment period.

Protean Software Limited

In July 2023, the Company achieved a successful exit of its holding in Protean Software to Joblogic, a UK-based direct provider of Field Service Management software to SMEs, and Protean's direct competitor. The Company invested in Protean in July 2015 as one of the last buyouts prior to the changes in VCT legislation. Over the holding period, the Manager helped Protean transition its highly featured legacy product into modern software sold on a SaaS basis. The transaction generated proceeds of £5.9 million on completion. When added to the £0.2 million cash returned pre-exit, this implies a total cash-on-cash return of 2.4x on the original investment, equivalent to an IRR of 12% since the initial investment.

Fresh Relevance Ltd

In September 2023, the Company announced the successful exit of Fresh Relevance, an email marketing and e-commerce personalisation platform which provides online retailers with tools to improve customer retention and acquisition. The transaction generated proceeds of £10.6 million at completion. When added to £0.2 million of cash returned pre-exit, this implies a total cash-on-cash return of 3.8x, equivalent to an IRR of 27%.

The sale to Dotdigital Group PLC follows the growth of the business since the original investment in 2017, with follow-on investment provided in 2021. With the Company's investment, Fresh Relevance tripled revenues and created close to 40 high-quality, sustainable jobs, positively impacting the local economy in Southampton.

Luminet Networks Limited

In October 2023, the Company announced the exit of Luminet, London's largest fixed wireless network operator and leading business-to-business internet provider. The transaction generated proceeds of £4.7 million at completion. This implies a total cash-on-cash return of 1.2x the original investment, equivalent to an IRR of 5%.

The Company's investment helped the company to scale up by adding additional base stations to the existing infrastructure, as well as navigate through the challenging period of COVID-19 related uncertainty.

Realisations in the year ended 31 December 2023