Energy Drink Market Expected To Grow At 5.40% CAGR, Reaching US$ 64,876 Million By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Energy drinks have made significant strides to earn a spot in the shopping carts of the middle-class demographic. Now the leading functional beverage, energy drinks are enjoyed by people of all ages, genders, lifestyles, and professions.

NEWARK, Del, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy drinks, erstwhile, only consumed and even marketed for the athletic community, have made their place in the shopping baskets of every household. The Energy Drink market , with a staggering revenue of US$ 38,300 million, has reached its all-time peak in 2024. With the advent of plant-based and non-dairy energy drinks, the market is very likely to flourish in the coming future.

The need for instant refueling of energy, especially in the younger demographics, is shaping the future of this market. With the proliferation of influencer brands in developed countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and India, this global valuation is slated to surpass US$ 64,876 million by 2034.

Considering the rising number of people dealing with chronic diseases, brands in developed countries are also introducing zero-calorie or no-fat energy drinks. In countries like Japan, Germany, China, etc., where the growing aging population is the key concern, these types of strategies are very likely to strengthen market growth. The market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 5.40% through 2034.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The RTD segment dominates the global energy drink market with a share of 66.40% in 2024.

Based on product type, the caffeinated segment leads the energy drink market with a share of 76.50% in 2024.

The energy drink market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% through 2034.

The energy drink market in Germany is estimated to rise at a 5.60% CAGR through 2034.

The energy drink market in Japan has the potential to increase at 6.10% CAGR through 2034.

The United States energy drink market is predicted to rise by 5.00% CAGR through 2034. The energy drink market in China is very likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.00% through 2034.



“ Sustainability of energy drinks bottles and tetra-packs is still a major concern in this market. Companies involved must embrace sustainable packaging and disposable of energy drinks bottles to cater to the demand of eco-conscious consumers and businesses”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

The global energy drinks market is highly competitive and consists of numerous international and domestic brands. Initially targeting athletes, these brands have expanded their consumer base over time.

The rise of eCommerce and last-mile delivery services has made it easier for international brands to reach consumers in developing and underdeveloped countries. The market is dominated by prominent companies such as Monster Beverage Corp., Kraft Foods Inc., The Gatorade Company, Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Coca-Cola Co., Red Bull GmbH, Nestlé S.A., Carlsberg A/S, NEALKO ORAVAN, spol s.r.o, Kabisa B.V., Suntory Holdings Ltd., etc. These companies have established a strong global presence and have expanded their consumer reach across international borders over time.

Key Companies



Monster Beverage Corp.

Kraft Foods Inc.

The Gatorade Company, Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Coca-Cola Co.

Red Bull GmbH

Nestlé S.A.

Carlsberg A/S

NEALKO ORAVAN, spol s.r.o

Kabisa B.V.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Asia Brewery Incorporated

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.

Dali foods group

LT Group Inc. Shenzhen Eastroc Beverage Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments



Sprecher Brewing Co. entered the energy drinks market by acquiring Juvee from 100 Thieves in January 2024.

Monster Energy Ultra launched its new flavor, Fantasy Ruby Red, through an AR experience in March 2024.

Tata Consumer Products entered the energy drink market in September 2023 with Say Never Energy Drink, endorsed by James Blake. Prime Energy drink, founded by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, became the official drink of the LA Lakers in March 2024.

Key Segments Covered in the Energy Drink Market

By Product Type:



Caffeinated Beverage De-caffeinated Beverage

By Format:



Shots

Powder Ready-To-Drink (RTD)



By Flavor:



Unflavored

Flavored



Citrus



Berries



Mocha



Pomegranate



Apple



Mint



Blends (Mix)



Cola



Watermelon



Chocolate Others



By Categories:



Natural Energy Drink

Sports Drink

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Functional beverages Non-carbonated packaged drinks



By Nature:



Organic Conventional

By Distribution Channel:



B2B

B2C



Store-Based Retailing



Hypermarkets /Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Mom And Pop Stores



Discount Stores



Specialty Stores



Independent Small Groceries Online Retail Top of Form

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

