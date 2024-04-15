(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Laboratories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Restorative), Material (Metal-Ceramic), By Equipment (3D Printing Systems), By Prosthetic Type (Crowns), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global dental laboratories market size is expected to reach USD 33.16 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. This can be attributed to increasing cosmetic dental procedures, the geriatric population, and awareness regarding oral hygiene. In addition, technological advancements are expected to fuel growth. For instance, the digitalization of dental labs and the introduction of Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) and Computer Aided Design (CAD) technology have improved the accuracy of dental appliances.



According to World Population Aging, there were nearly 727 million people aged 65 or over in 2020, globally, and the number of aged people is anticipated to double to 1.5 billion by 2050. The high incidence rate of the elderly population is anticipated to fuel the market growth as the geriatric population is highly susceptible to dental conditions such as xerostomia coronal & root caries and periodontitis. Furthermore, the adverse dental effects due to the frequent use of prescription or OTC drugs by the elderly population are anticipated to boost the market growth.

The market is highly fragmented and is anticipated to witness significant mergers & acquisitions from both large dental service organizations and private equity firms. These mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to lead to market consolidation and enable to leverage advantages of white space acquisition. For instance, in 2022, Henry Schein, Inc. acquired Midway Dental Supply. The Midway company is a dental distributor serving dental laboratories and dental offices across the U.S. This acquisition is anticipated to contribute to the company's growth through the addition of a new product portfolio.

Dental Laboratories Market Report Highlights

Oral care segment led the market and accounted for 27.67% of global revenue in 2023. It is also anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to an increase in awareness regarding oral hygiene and the growing adoption of dentures.

Metal ceramics segment led the dental laboratories market and accounted for 56.59% of global revenue in 2023.

Crowns segment led the market and accounted for 35.53% of global revenue in 2023, due to their widespread use in restorative dentistry. Crowns are custom-made caps that cover a damaged or decayed tooth, restoring its shape, size, strength, and appearance. North America region led the market and accounted for 38.04% of global revenue in 2023 owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, an increase in the prevalence of dental diseases, a surge in the number of oral procedures in the region, and high awareness regarding oral health. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

A-dec Inc

Straumann

Henry Schein

Champlain Dental Laboratory

Knight dental design

National Dentex Corporation

3M Dental Services Group

