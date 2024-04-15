Ezra, AI Leader In The Full Body MRI Space, Announces Partnership With Imaging Leader RAYUS Radiology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership will offer nationwide access to Ezra's full-body MRI at 150 RAYUS locations across the country

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ezra , the healthcare AI startup transforming early cancer detection through full body MRI screening, announced today a partnership with RAYUS Radiology, a leading provider of imaging services. The partnership will enable Ezra to expand nationally in 150 RAYUS locations across the U.S.



Ezra utilizes medical imaging and Artificial Intelligence to monitor for possible cancer and 500+ conditions in up to 13 organs, giving individuals the ability to detect diseases at an earlier stage. The company offers multiple types of full body scans ranging from $950 to $2,500, offers the ability to pay with HSA/FSA dollars, and provides monthly installment plans. Partnering with RAYUS is part of Ezra's vision to bring the most advanced early cancer detection technology to everyone.

“Until recently, medical imaging was principally used for the diagnosis and characterization of disease once a patient is symptomatic,” said Daniel K. Sodickson, MD, PhD, Chief of Innovation in the Department of Radiology at NYU Stern, and a scientific advisor to Ezra.“Ezra is using MRI as a tool for early detection of cancer prior to the development of symptoms, and leverages AI technology to minimize overdiagnosis and false positives. I'm excited to see Ezra bringing their technology to more facilities in the U.S.”

“More than 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. in 2024, according to the American Cancer Society, and half of them will be diagnosed late. Cancer is most curable when detected early, and our mission at Ezra is to detect cancer early for everyone in the world. I'm incredibly excited to be working with RAYUS on making Ezra available to more people in the U.S., and look forward to saving lives together,” said Emi Gal, founder and CEO of Ezra.

Ezra is the first company globally to leverage AI across all three key components of the cancer screening process: imaging, analysis and reporting, and a direct-to-consumer offering. The Ezra Flash AI enables Ezra to acquire MRI scans faster and enhance their quality; Ezra Prostate AI assists radiologists in the analysis of MR images of the prostate; and Ezra Reporter AI creates an easily digestible translation of radiology reports that assist medical professionals in communicating screening results to people.

“After careful due diligence, we are excited to make Full Body MRI screening available through our nationwide network of imaging facilities via our technology partnership with Ezra, the AI leaders in this space,” said Kim Tzoumakas, RAYUS Radiology CEO.

Ezra's newest proprietary Artificial Intelligence, Ezra Flash, received 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2023. The AI enhances the quality of MR images, making it possible for Ezra to decrease the time needed to complete a high quality scan, thereby reducing MRI cost. Ezra now has over 22 locations across New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Irvine, Miami, and Las Vegas, with more cities being rolled out every month.

For more information on Ezra's technology and to book a scan appointment, visit .

About Ezra

Founded in 2018 by Emi Gal, Ezra is a New York-based healthcare AI company pioneering the use of full body MRIs to detect cancer and 500+ other conditions in up to 13 organs in the body. By advocating for early cancer detection as part of annual health screenings, Ezra is on a mission to create a new standard of preventative care, providing people with the necessary knowledge to make better decisions about their health.

About RAYUS Radiology

RAYUS Radiology is the nation's leading subspecialty practice for advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, with a network of imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long-term hospital solutions. The organization, with more than 3,000 team members nationwide, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States. Driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologist network, cutting-edge technology, industry-leading protocols and elite technologists, RAYUS produces replicable, reliable results trusted by patients and referring providers. For more information, visit .

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. In total, Wellspring's current portfolio companies employ nearly 60,000 people around the world and generated aggregate revenues in excess of approximately $4.5 billion in the last 12 months. [1] Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit .

Note 1: As of 12/31/2020

Contact:

Ezra: ...