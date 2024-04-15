               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BNP PARIBAS Group: Share Buyback - Declaration Of Transactions In Own Shares From 8 April To 12 April 2024


4/15/2024 1:19:45 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from April 8, 2024 to April 12, 2024

Press release
Paris, 15 April 2024

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 08/04/2024 FR0000131104 32,870 67.1143 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 08/04/2024 FR0000131104 110,983 67.1210 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 08/04/2024 FR0000131104 44,678 67.1307 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 08/04/2024 FR0000131104 258,469 67.1028 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 09/04/2024 FR0000131104 32,569 67.1066 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 09/04/2024 FR0000131104 101,314 67.0306 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 09/04/2024 FR0000131104 44,568 67.0914 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 09/04/2024 FR0000131104 276,549 67.0364 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 10/04/2024 FR0000131104 32,101 67.2517 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 10/04/2024 FR0000131104 105,042 66.9666 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 10/04/2024 FR0000131104 42,498 67.0930 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 10/04/2024 FR0000131104 272,359 66.9574 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/04/2024 FR0000131104 30,816 66.1862 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/04/2024 FR0000131104 91,855 65.8708 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/04/2024 FR0000131104 40,807 65.7847 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/04/2024 FR0000131104 290,522 65.8708 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/04/2024 FR0000131104 29,932 65.8871 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/04/2024 FR0000131104 128,697 65.7543 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/04/2024 FR0000131104 41,381 65.9283 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/04/2024 FR0000131104 257,990 65.7000 XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 2,266,000 66.5531

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas's website:

Attachment

  • Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 8 April to 12 April 2024

MENAFN15042024004107003653ID1108096414

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search