AKVA Group ASA: Status Buyback Of Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As announced on 22 March 2024 AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") has initiated repurchase of up to 200,000 of the company's own shares to be used in its share programme for employees.
From 5 April through 15 April the company bought 15 746 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 69,7155. See the attached document for detailed information about the transactions made.
The company has bought a total of 29 718 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 69,1760 since 22 March.
After these transactions, the company owns 260 381 treasury shares.
This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Dated: 15 April 2024
AKVA group ASA
Web:
CONTACTS:
| Knut Nesse
| Chief Executive Officer
| Phone:
| +47 51 77 85 00
| Mobile:
| +47 91 37 62 20
| E-mail:
| ...
| Ronny Meinkøhn
| Chief Financial Officer
| Phone:
| +47 51 77 85 00
| Mobile:
| +47 98 20 67 76
| E-mail:
| ...
Attachment
20240415 Transactions - AKVA group
MENAFN15042024004107003653ID1108096407
