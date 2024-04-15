Sud Vannier crowdfunding

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has set up a crowdfunding for its 23.6-megawatt wind farm located in the North-East of France

The crowdfunding campaign launched at the beginning of 2024 was a great success with a collection of €4 million.

Preferential conditions were offered to residents of the departments of Haute-Marne and Haute-Saône, as well as to Voltalia employees residing in France. This three-year funding finances a local project, contributes to a citizen energy transition and allows a local economic benefit.

With a capacity of 23.6 megawatts, Sud Vannier is Voltalia's first wind farm in the Grand Est region. It has produced its first kilowatt hours in February 2023 and commissioning tests were completed in September 2023.

The electricity produced is sold to Leroy Merlin through a 23-year corporate PPA1. This is the first time in France that a new wind farm is backed by a Corporate PPA.

