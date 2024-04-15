Canon Business Process Services Receives Honors In Four Distinguished Judging Categories In The 2024 IAOP Global Outsourcing 100

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) was recently named to the IAOP® 2024 Global 100® Outsourcing list. Today the company announced it has earned additional IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 recognition by receiving top honors in four distinguished judging categories: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation and Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Canon also achieved two other accolades. These include designation as an“All Star Company” for receiving high scores in each judging category, and“Sustained Excellence” acknowledgement for receiving Global 100 recognition in the last five consecutive years or more. Canon has been named to the Leader category of the Global Outsourcing 100 list for 18 consecutive years. Only two other companies have achieved the same record of distinction.

"Congratulations to Canon for receiving distinguished judging category honors in The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100®,” remarked Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP.“The company's unwavering commitment to excellence, strategic investments in partnerships, and innovative achievements is notable.”

Highlights of Canon's distinguished judging category honors include:



Customer References as demonstrated by the value being created at Canon's top customers

Awards and Certifications as verified through industry recognition and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications

Programs for Innovation that reveal how Canon produced new forms of value for clients including specific programs and results Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility as shown through effective corporate programs and outcomes that address such topics as community involvement and development, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, and organizational governance.

The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results.

About Canon Business Process Services

Canon helps clients enable business agility, digital transformation and lead an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the U.S. and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2024 by IAOP for the eighteenth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at canon and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

