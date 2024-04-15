(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMA teams up with Open Bee to secure and archive critical XpertEye data with probatory vocation

Rennes, France – April 15 th 2024 - AMA CORPORATION PLC ("AMA") (ISIN GB00BNKGC5 - mnemo ALAMA) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Open Bee, a leader in secure digital archiving technology. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in ensuring AMA's XE aR+ data integrity and security across several industries.

Giving legal value to digital files

Open Bee offers a secure, legally binding way of sharing and archiving content generated by XE aR+, including images, video and audio recordings, by adding an immutable digital fingerprint to each file for guaranteed data integrity, security, and authenticity. This integrated approach protects organizations in case of litigation and ensures compliance with standards such as NF Z42-026, avoiding multiple copies and maintaining a single, reliable digitized original copy.

Managing electronic documents

Another key element of this partnership is the ability to automatically classify and securely store XpertEye data in Open Bee's digital management system (DMS), or to store it in a dedicated safe. All files are filed uniformly throughout the company. This enables files to be searched quickly and easily so that they can be shared securely without compromising their integrity.

Broad applications across industries

The partnership between AMA and Open Bee enables multiple applications, significantly improving data security and integrity in sectors such as audits and compliance, inspections and quality control, assistance and customer support, and legal and administrative proceedings.

For instance, in the context of logistics and supply chain management, the certification of container sealing can now be securely recorded and verified, ensuring that the integrity of goods is maintained from point A to point B. Similarly, in the field of service and maintenance, the new feature allows for a transparent and verifiable record of all maintenance activities performed, ensuring that all service requirements meet the required standards. These use cases highlight how the AMA and Open Bee partnership not only enhances customer service but also offers certified digital evidence for legal and administrative purposes, adding a new layer of trust and efficiency to these critical processes.

Thomas Waendendries, VP Sales & Marketing at AMA comments “The seamless integration of the secure storage solution of Open Bee, available as of today, underlines our mutual commitment to data security, offering peace of mind for clients who rely on the integrity of their digital records.”

Marc Balleydier, Open Bee founder comments “The number of firms using digitalization in Europe is reaching 61% and is constantly growing for different usage. Legal evidence is one of them. Centuries have passed to build justice; digitalization must adapt with the right technology to support productivity AND integrity.”

About AMA

AMA is a global provider of powerful productivity applications, designed for the connected frontline workforce. We use cutting-edge technologies such as assisted Reality (aR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable remote support and digitized work instructions and inspections, transforming how organizations operate. Our XpertEye suite of secure applications empowers customers to improve productivity, speed up resolution time, retain knowledge, and reduce their carbon footprint.

We are B Corp certified, affirming our dedication to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

We have a global presence with offices in Europe, APAC, and the USA, enabling us to reach customers across all time zones and geographic locations.

AMA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (GB00BNKGZC51 - ALAMA).

More information on

About Open Bee

Open Bee is born from the desire to provide companies and organizations, of any sector of activity and of any size, information management software solutions allowing them to eliminate the use of paper for the benefit of a digital communication.

The development of its technology and the benefits that Open Bee offers to its customers are inspired by the operation of a beehive: multiple channels bring information back to a point where automated processes are responsible for sorting, classifying, processing, validating, sharing, signing, etc. in complete security within the framework of the ISO 27001 standard and in compliance with the GDPR. Hence its logo of a bee working for its customers.

In 2004, the Open Bee brand is created and a first solution is launched on the French market, allowing users to index and classify scanned paper documents directly from the touch screen of a multifunction device.

In 2008, the company Open Bee was born as well as a global electronic document management platform, now integrating more than 500 features included in a 360 usage catalog.

Today, our 16 years of expertise, a platform translated into 12 languages and our 100 employees are adressing an ecosystem of technological partners such as AMA and more than 250,000 users.

