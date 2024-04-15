Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Plummets After Company Reveals Decline In Search Advertising Activity, Slashes 2024 Revenue Outlook By ~30% – Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages PERI Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Investigation:

On Apr. 8, 2024, the price of Perion shares cratered nearly 40% after the company announced preliminary Q1 2024 revenue results of $157 million and slashed its previous FY 2024 revenue outlook given only 2 months ago by a whopping 30% to approximately $590 - $610 million. This represents an approximate year-over-year decline in revenues of between $153 - $133 million, or about a 20% - 18% decline from FY 2023 revenues.

Although Perion had previously touted its“expanded relationship” with Microsoft Bing, on Apr. 8, 2024 the company blamed its revenue revisions on ad pricing and other mechanisms implemented by Microsoft Bing in its Search Distribution marketplace and said it saw a decline in its Search Advertising activity during Q1 2024.

“We are investigating when Perion first became aware that its key partner, Microsoft Bing, would or did implement adverse changes in advertising prices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

