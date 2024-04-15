Global Arthroscopy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Growing Urgency For Efficient Diagnostic And Treatment Methods

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Arthroscopy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global arthroscopic device market was valued at approximately $2.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to over $2.9 billion by the end of the forecast period.
In conducting the medical market research, the publisher analyzed more than 20 arthroscopic device companies worldwide using a comprehensive methodology. This report covers market sizes, unit sales, company market shares and precise forecasts.
In 2023, Smith & Nephew emerged as the primary contender in the overall arthroscopic device market, boasting a comprehensive presence across all segments. The company held a commanding share in key areas such as the high-value RF probe, disposable cannula, arthroscopic hand instrument, fluid management, and shaver blade markets.
Following closely behind, Arthrex secured the second position in the total arthroscopic device market. A significant portion of Arthrex's revenue in this domain stemmed from fluid management, arthroscopes, disposable shaver blades, RF probes, drill guide systems, and disposables, along with suture passers. Meanwhile, Stryker occupied the third spot in the global arthroscopic devices market in 2023. The bulk of Stryker's arthroscopic device revenue was generated from the shaver blade market, supplemented by substantial earnings from fluid management, RF probes, and arthroscopes segments.
Global Arthroscopic Device Market Insights
The increasing population of older adults is often associated with a higher occurrence of musculoskeletal disorders and joint-related problems. This demographic shift significantly contributes to the increased need for arthroscopic procedures, vital for both diagnosing and treating these conditions effectively. With the aging population, there's a growing urgency for efficient diagnostic and treatment methods, highlighting the importance of arthroscopy in enhancing the musculoskeletal health outcomes for older individuals.
Data Types Included
Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020 Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment Recent Mergers & Acquisitions COVID19 Impact Disease Overviews and Demographic Information Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
1. Global Arthroscopic Device Market Overview
Competitive Analysis
Market Trends
Market Developments
Procedures Included
Markets Included
Regions Included
Version History
Research methodology
2. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Arthroscopic Device Market
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Regional Profiles
2.3 Analysis By Market Segment
2.3.1 Worst Case Scenario
2.3.2 Base Case Scenario
2.3.3 Best Case Scenario
3. Disease Overview
3.1 Basic Anatomy
3.2 Disease Treatments and Diagnostics
3.2.1 Joint Injuries
3.2.2 Tendon Repair
3.2.3 Cartilage Repair
3.2.4 Osteoarthritis
3.3 Patient Demographics
3.3.1 General Statistics
3.3.2 Soft Tissue Injury
3.3.3 Rotator Cuff Tears
3.3.4 Biceps Tendon Tears
3.3.5 ACL/PCL Injury
3.3.6 Meniscus Tears
3.3.7 Hip Injury
3.3.8 Osteoporosis
3.3.9 Arthritis
3.3.10 Other Related Facts and Statistics Data
4. Product Assessment
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Product Portfolios
4.2.1 Arthroscope Market
4.2.2 Disposable Cannula Market
4.2.3 Arthroscopic Hand Instrument Market
4.2.4 Fluid Management Market
4.2.5 Shaver Blade Market
4.2.6 Radiofrequency (RF) Probe Market
4.2.7 Drill Guide Systems and Disposables Market
4.2.8 Suture Passers Market
4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls
4.3.1 Arthroscopic Hand Instrument Market FDA Recalls
4.3.2 Fluid Management Market FDA Recalls
4.3.3 Drill Guide System and Disposables FDA Recalls
4.3.4 Suture Passer Market FDA Recalls
4.4 Clinical Trials
4.4.1 Arthroscope Market Clinical Trials
4.4.2 Radiofrequency Probes
4.4.3 Suture Passer Market Clinical Trials
5. Global Arthroscopic Device Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Anatomy
5.1.2 Technique
5.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis
5.2.1 By Segment
5.2.2 By Region
5.3 Drivers and Limiters
5.3.1 Market Drivers
5.3.2 Market Limiters
5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.6 Company Profiles
5.6.1 Arthrex
5.6.2 CONMED
5.6.3 DePuy Synthes
5.6.4 Karl Storz
5.6.5 Richard Wolf
5.6.6 Smith & Nephew
5.6.7 Stryker
5.6.8 Zimmer Biomet
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.7.1 Arthrex
5.7.2 CONMED
5.7.3 DePuy Synthes
5.7.4 Karl Storz
5.7.5 Richard Wolf
5.7.6 Smith & Nephew
5.7.7 Stryker
5.7.8 Zimmer Biomet
6. Procedure Numbers
6.1 Procedure Number Overview
6.1.1 Total Arthroscopic Procedures
6.1.2 Arthroscopic Meniscal Repair Procedures
6.1.3 Arthroscopic ACL/PCL Reconstruction Procedures
6.1.4 Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair & Reconstruction Procedures
6.1.5 Arthroscopic Shoulder Labrum Repair Procedures
7. Arthroscope Market
7.1 Executive Summary
7.1.1 Global Arthroscope Market Overview
7.1.2 Competitive Analysis
7.1.3 Markets Included
7.1.4 Regions Included
7.2 Introduction
7.3 Market Overview
7.3.1 By Segment
7.3.2 By Region
7.4 Market Analysis and Forecast
7.4.1 Total Arthroscope Market
7.4.2 Large Joint Arthroscope Market
7.4.3 Small Joint Arthroscope Market
7.4.4 Hip Joint Arthroscope Market
7.5 Drivers and Limiters
7.5.1 Market Drivers
7.5.2 Market Limiters
7.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
8. Disposable Cannula Market
9. Arthroscopic Hand Instrument Market
10. Fluid Management Market
11. Shaver Blade Market
12. Radiofrequency Probe Market
13. Drill Guide System and Disposables Market
14. Suture Passer Market
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Anika Therapeutics Arthrex Avanos Cannuflow CONMED DePuy Synthes Gateway Medical Henke Sass Wolf HNM Medical Karl Storz Maruho Medical Medline Medtronic Millennium Surgical OrthoMed Richard Wolf RoG Sports Medicine Sklar Smith & Nephew SterilMed Stryker Velocity Orthopedics Zimmer Biomet
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Arthroscopic Device Market Growth 2020-2030
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15042024004107003653ID1108096297
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.