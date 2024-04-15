(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Construction Projects Analytics (Q1 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of industrial construction projects globally, based on projects tracked.

The publisher is currently tracking industrial construction projects with a total value of $4.6 trillion at all stages from announced to execution. In terms of the current project pipeline value, North America holds the largest share, with its total of $1.1 trillion accounting for 25.1% of the global pipeline - ahead of North-East Asia with 16.5% ($753.1 billion) and South Asia with 12.4% share ($566 billion). The smallest share of the pipeline is attributed to Sub-Saharan Africa which accounts for a 3% share ($134.8 billion

The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Gain insight into the development of the industrial construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia Australasia

