DEADLINE ALERT For DKS, INOD, LTRX, PANW: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS )

Class Period: May 25, 2022 – August 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) demand for products in DSG's Outdoor segment was slowing faster than defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (2) the“structural changes” that defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow the Company to manage its excess inventory without hurting the Company's profitability; (3) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on the Company's profitability; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD )

Class Period: May 9, 2019 – February 14, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company did not have a viable AI technology; (2) its Goldengate AI platform is a rudimentary software developed by just a handful of employees; (3) it was not going to utilize AI to any significant degree for new Silicon Valley contracts; (4) it was not effectively investing in research and development for AI; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX )

Class Period: May 11, 2023 – February 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lantronix overstated demand and/or its visibility into demand for its IOT products; (2) Lantronix's customers were reducing elevated levels of inventory of IOT products, thereby causing a general slowdown in the Company's business; (3) certain of Lantronix's embedded IOT revenues expected from a customer design win were delayed to the next fiscal year; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Lantronix anticipated lower sales for its embedded IOT solutions for fiscal year 2024; (5) accordingly, Lantronix was unlikely to meet its own previously issued guidance for fiscal year 2024; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW )

Class Period: August 18, 2023 – February 20, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's consolidation and platformization initiatives were not driving increased market share to a significant degree; (2) the Company would need to ramp up platformization and free product offerings to entice customers to adopt more of their platforms; (3) the Company's high growth in billings was not sustainable; (4) new AI offerings were not facilitating greater platformization and consolidation; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

