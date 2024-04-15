Accessibly Celebrates $1M In Revenue From Shopify App And Teases Feature Launches For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accessibly's Shopify app reaches $1M in revenue, enhancing ADA & WCAG compliance with AI tools and serving over 5,000 users. Plans include AI-driven accessibility improvements.

Miami, Florida, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accessibly, the leading widget for increasing ADA & WCAG compliance, is pleased to announce reaching $1 million in revenue from its Shopify accessibility app , marking four years of working towards a more inclusive digital world through web accessibility.

With an impressive user base of over 5,000 active users (as of April 2024) and an addressable audience of over 84 million internet users with disabilities in the U.S., Accessibly has quickly grown to become one of the leading solutions for businesses looking to create inclusive online experiences by enabling people with visual, cognitive, and physical disabilities to modify or include certain elements on a website or platform. This makes it easier to digest content while allowing merchants to increase compliance with standards such as WCAG 2.1, ADA, Section 508, and EN 301549.

This year, Accessibly also introduced Advanced Analytics, a reporting suite allowing merchants to learn how customers engage with their sites and platforms.

“This tool provides invaluable insights into how customers are engaging with the accessibility features on merchants' websites”, said Accessibly Founder Kaspars Milbergs.“By offering this level of visibility, we enable merchants to better understand the diverse needs of their user base and make informed, data-driven decisions to enhance their store's accessibility.”

In addition to Advanced Analytics, Accessibly plans to launch two new AI-powered features in 2024: AI-Powered Reporting and Automated ADA Accessibility Fix.

“We are currently working on an AI-powered reporting feature that will scan web pages and provide intelligent suggestions for improving accessibility. This will make it easier than ever for our users to identify and resolve accessibility issues on their sites,” said Milbergs.“Looking further into the future, we believe automated accessibility fixes powered by AI will revolutionize web accessibility.”

“One of our biggest upcoming features is an automated ADA issue fix powered by AI,” continued Milbergs. "Previously, addressing ADA compliance issues was a complex and resource-intensive process. By leveraging AI, we can make this process more flexible and adaptable to the unique needs of each customer's website.”

“Accessibly's long-term vision is a world where digital accessibility is the norm, not the exception,” concluded Milbergs.“We strive to make it as easy as possible for businesses of all sizes to create inclusive online experiences.”

About Accessibly

Accessibly offers the web's #1 accessibility widget for creating inclusive online experiences by increasing ADA & WCAG compliance on all websites and platforms. By leveraging AI-powered accessibility tools, users can redefine their web experiences to make it easier to digest content, allowing them to invert colors, change page contrast, convert text to voice, add reading lines, enlarge text/mouse cursors, and much more.

Supported platforms with the Accessibly app include Shopify, WordPress (including Elementor and WooCommerce), Squarespace, Weebly, Wix, BigCommerce, Magento, Drupal, Webflow, Joomla, and Duda. The widget can also be easily installed in custom-built websites, with no coding required.

The Accessibly App allows organizations to increase compliance with the ADA's (Americans with Disabilities Act) Section 508, which mandates that sites adhere to accessibility standards for people with different types of disabilities.

Users interested in trying Accessibly can start a 7-day trial on their website today.

