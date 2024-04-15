Selina To Honor Earth Month Through Cleanup Events At Participating Selina Hotels Worldwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina "; NASDAQ: SLNA), a global lifestyle and experiential hospitality company catering to Millennial and Gen Z travelers, announces its annual Earth Month initiative, set to take place during the month of April with over 60 cleanup events at many of its hotels worldwide.



With a mission to raise environmental awareness, Selina's Earth Month initiative is designed to engage guests and local communities alike in the preservation of our planet. With its hotels being located along pristine beaches to lush forests, Selina's diverse portfolio of destinations serves as the backdrop for transmitting impactful actions and practices, uniting individuals with a shared commitment to sustainability.

"At Selina, we continue to act on the urgent need to protect and preserve our planet for present and future generations," said Rafael Museri, CEO & Co-founder of Selina. "Earth Month presents an incredible opportunity for us to mobilize our global community in meaningful action. Through our cleanup events, upcycling practices, and other related impact programs, we aim to inspire positive change while fostering a deeper connection to the environment."

Throughout the month of April, Selina hotels around the world will host cleanup activities in and around the properties, ranging from beach to park and plaza cleanup activities, and collaborate with local artists to produce art from trash recovered from the activities. Guests and community members are invited to join forces with Selina staff and fellow travelers to positively impact the local ecosystems.

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Selina has implemented various eco-friendly initiatives across its properties, including, where adopted, minimization of single-use plastics, waste reduction, separation and recycling measures, implementation of energy-efficient and water-efficient practices, and development of community engagement programs. By harnessing the collective power of its global network, Selina continues to drive positive change in the hospitality industry and beyond.

To learn more about Selina's Earth Month initiative and find participating locations, sign up here .

About Selina Hospitality PLC

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is a global hospitality brand built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in over 20 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina or follow Selina on X , Instagram , Facebook , Linkedin or YouTube .

