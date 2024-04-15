The report highlights the pivotal role of global trade and retail in driving growth within the Freight Trucking industry, emphasizing the interconnected nature of trade and transport logistics.

It discusses the profound impact of the pandemic on trade, transport, and retail industries, ushering in a new normal characterized by uncertainty and evolving market dynamics. Insights into transportation industry trends reveal challenges faced, while focusing on urban logistics and the departmental stores market reset.



Truck Trailer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Lorry Tank segment is estimated at 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period. Despite an uncertain recovery in global trade, recent market activity indicates ongoing innovations within the Freight Trucking sector, showcasing efforts to adapt and thrive in the face of adversity.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $555.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Freight Trucking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$555.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$770.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

