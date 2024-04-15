(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

15 April 2024

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 293,262 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 15 April 2024 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 13 October 2023. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 61.50 pence per share ranging from 61.50 pence to 65.08 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities on or around 16 April 2024.

In total the Company has allotted 44,577,704 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 273,876,056 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

The Board of the Company further announces that the Offer is now closed having raised gross funds of £30.0 million, £28.8 million after expenses. All valid applications received before 30 January 2024 were processed and Shares have been allotted.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181