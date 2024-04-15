Doroni Aerospace Launches Limited-Time Pre-Order For Revolutionary H1-X 'Flying Car': Secure Yours With Just $1,000

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Act Fast: First 500 pre-orders will receive the special rate; Don't wait, or you'll miss out

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an announcement that's set to redefine the limits of personal mobility, Doroni Aerospace , a trailblazer in the American personal electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) arena, has thrown open the doors to the future with the launch of pre-order sales for their eagerly awaited H1-X 'flying car'.

Embark on a thrilling journey to the forefront of transportation innovation with just a $1,000 pre-order deposit. This landmark opportunity follows the successful debut of the H1-X, a marvel of engineering that has earned widespread praise for its groundbreaking fusion of efficiency, safety, and eco-conscious design.

The H1-X stands alone in the eVTOL field, thanks to its pioneering tandem wing setup and state-of-the-art electric ducted fan technology. This futuristic approach redefines urban travel dynamics with unparalleled power. Doroni's unyielding commitment to passenger safety shines through with the integration of cutting-edge anti-collision sensors and a life-saving ballistic parachute system, offering unparalleled peace of mind.

With the H1-X, Doroni Aerospace solidifies its commitment to the electric revolution, ensuring compatibility with the universal EV charging infrastructure and providing a seamless, quiet, and efficient experience.

Doron Merdinger, CEO of Doroni Aerospace, shared his enthusiasm for the pre-order launch, stating, "Today marks a pivotal moment in our mission to blend freedom of movement with environmental responsibility. We invite visionaries and pioneers to join us on this exciting journey by securing their H1-X with an initial deposit. This is more than a vehicle; it's a statement about the future of transportation."

Available for the first 500 new pre-orders, this low-cost opportunity offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to redefine your personal mobility and be part of history. Act now or risk missing out. With a starting deposit of only $1,000, visit Doroni's website today to secure your H1-X pre-order and discover its revolutionary features and benefits, placing you at the forefront of the next era of mobility.

About Doroni Aerospace:

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace is revolutionizing sustainable transportation with its cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology. With 25 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision of democratizing the power of flight and providing consumers with an entirely new mode of mobility.

Doroni's mission is to offer a safety-centric, eco-friendly mobility option to the public, commonly referred to as 'flying cars.' By enabling people to transport themselves intuitively within urban environments and between destinations at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles, Doroni aims to transform the way we travel.

Contact Info:

