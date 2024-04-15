Verizon Provides Accessible, Affordable And Reliable Connectivity Options For Those Who Need It Most

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Verizon Forward offer brings home internet cost down to as low as $0 per month

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is committed to providing households with access to high-quality connectivity and reliable home internet without data caps, and does not believe that income should be a barrier to accessing it.



Funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which has helped nearly 23 million households across the nation connect to the internet, is expected to end soon. However, Verizon's commitment to keeping families connected will continue.

Verizon Forward: Home Internet for as low as $20. Plus, new offer brings cost down to $0 per month1

In 2020, we launched Verizon Forward to help customers access affordable and reliable broadband, and we will continue to offer the program to customers who qualify. Verizon Forward offers Verizon Home Internet (Fios, 5G Home and LTE Home) for as low as $20 per month, and is available to new and existing Verizon customers.

To further help bridge the gap to cover the cost of home internet, Verizon recently launched a limited-time offer: An additional discount for new Verizon Forward subscribers that brings the cost of home internet down to $0 per month for six months.

Unlike other providers' home internet assistance programs, Verizon Forward provides discounts on our standard in-market service options, with the speed and capacity needed for the multi-user demands of families for at-home work, learning and entertainment. Get details on the offer by visiting the Verizon Forward site: .

What do customers get? Verizon Forward features the same service, reliability and choice that comes with being a Verizon customer to those who need access the most. For example, Fios speeds they get with Verizon Forward start at 300/300 Mbps.

Other providers' programs limit subscribers to slower speeds and fewer features than in the services they offer to the general public. But with Verizon Forward, customers can choose the plan that works best for their families; and, even our lowest-cost plans have no data caps, equipment charges or annual contracts. Verizon Forward customers also have access to all limited-time promotions offered through Verizon when they sign up.

Who is eligible for Verizon Forward? Verizon Forward is available to new and existing Verizon customers and eligibility does not require Auto Pay or a Verizon wireless mobile plan to enroll. Households with 5G Home, LTE Home – and ACP transfer-in customers – may be eligible for Verizon Forward if they activate Verizon Home Internet service on an eligible plan, as well as households meeting additional eligibility income criteria. Plus, Verizon Forward can be combined with other discounts, like Lifeline and the Military & Veterans Discount.

Additional savings for prepaid mobility customers

Verizon will provide ACP customers in the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, including Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart and Page Plus, with the full ACP credit of $30 for the month of May as the government program winds down.

In addition to our no-contract, no-credit check plans, Verizon will continue to lead in the Lifeline program, providing eligible individuals with mobile connectivity, at no cost, through our SafeLink brand. To help customers transition from ACP, we will provide at no cost 10 GBs of data (more than twice that required to participate in Lifeline) to Lifeline-enrolled customers on Verizon's award-winning network on our SafeLink brand. We will also expand the brands to which customers will be able to apply their Lifeline discount, enabling eligible customers to purchase the services of their choosing at a discounted rate, as well as offer discounted services on additional prepaid brands.

Citizen Verizon

In 2020, Verizon created Citizen Verizon , our responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, which includes efforts to drive greater digital inclusion. In total, with Citizen Verizon and other investments, Verizon's five-year responsible business spend is expected to exceed $3 billion by 2025.

Verizon will continue its commitment to providing affordable access to connectivity for those who need it most.

Learn more about Verizon Forward and how to enroll by visiting .

Read Verizon's statement on supporting Affordable Connectivity legislation:

