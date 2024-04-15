Landslides Close Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 15 (IANS) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides triggered by rains at Kishtwari Pather in Banihal, officials said on Monday.
"NH-44 blocked due to Heavy landslide at Kishtwari Pather. People are advised to avoid journey," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting it with the rest of the country.
MENAFN15042024000231011071ID1108096122
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.