Global Economic Insights: Week Of April 15-19

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The economic calendar from April 15-19, 2024, promises to shed light on pivotal global economic trends.



This period is crucial as it features the release of China's first-quarter GDP and Brazil's economic indicators for February, including the GDP Monitor and the IBC-Br index.

China's Economic Outlook

The week kicks off with China disclosing its GDP for the first quarter on Monday night, April 15.



As the principal destination for Brazilian exports, China's economic health directly impacts Brazil's key export sectors like petroleum, iron ore, and agriculture.



These results not only affect local market prices but also have broader implications for the global stock market, especially for firms dependent on Chinese demand.



China aims for a 5% economic growth in 2024, although forecasts from Itaú Unibanco suggest a slightly more conservative expectation of 4.7%.







The report indicates a mixed economic performance with robust growth in manufacturing and infrastructure, contrasted by weaker retail sales and real estate sectors, which saw significant declines.

Brazil's Economic Performance

Focus shifts to Brazil mid-week with the release of the IBC-Br index on Wednesday, April 17, providing insights into the country's economic activity for February.



The day before, Brazil will release its February GDP Monitor, giving an informal look at the country's economic trajectory.

U.S. and European Indicators

Also noteworthy are data releases from the U.S. and Europe.



Europe's industrial production for February will be reported on Monday, followed by U.S. retail sales for March.



Additionally, a highly anticipated speech by Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, on Tuesday will likely offer clues about future U.S. monetary policy directions.

Additional Data Releases

More data from China will be available, including March's unemployment rate and industrial production figures.



Europe's inflation data for March will also be reported, providing a comprehensive view of the economic pressures within the eurozone.



This week's rich array of economic data will equip investors and policymakers with essential tools to assess the health of major economies and strategize accordingly in a rapidly evolving global economic landscape.



These insights are critical in navigating the complexities of international trade and monetary policies, especially amidst fluctuating market conditions and ongoing economic challenges.

Economic Calendar – April 15 to 19

Monday (15)







06:00: Industrial production of February in the euro zone



09:00: Retail sales of March in the United States



23:00: GDP of the 1st quarter of 2024 in China



23:00: Unemployment rate of March in China

23:00: Industrial production of March in China







08:15: Focus Bulletin (Central Bank)



10:15: GDP Monitor of February (Ibre-FGV)



10:15: Industrial production of March in the United States

14:15: Speech by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States), during the Washington Forum on the Canadian Economy







06:00: Inflation rate of March in the euro zone



09:00: IBC-Br/Economic activity index of February (Central Bank)

15:00: Beige Book in the United States





No relevant indicators





No relevant indicators



Tuesday (16)Wednesday (17)Thursday (18)Friday (19)