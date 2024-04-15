               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Monday’S Main Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them


4/15/2024 10:19:36 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Monday (April 15) presents great options for football enthusiasts, with major football matches around the world.

The highlight is the initial matches that conclude the group stage of the Argentine Championshi , along with good matches in major European championships.

Find out where to watch live the main games this Monday:
BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL


  • 19:00 – Cearense Championship Series B: Cariri x Icasa (semifinal, first leg) – YouTube (FCF TV)
  • 20:00 – Amapaense Championship: Santo x Trem (semifinal, first leg) – YouTube (Amapaense Federation)

SPANISH FOOTBALL

  • 15:30 – LaLiga2: Alcorcón x Villarreal B – Star+
  • 16:00 – LaLiga: Osasuna x Valencia – Espn4 and Star+


ENGLISH FOOTBALL

  • 16:00 – Premier League: Chelsea x Everton – Star+

ITALIAN FOOTBALL

  • 15:45 – Serie A: Fiorentina x Genoa – Star+
  • 15:45 – Serie A: Atalanta x Verona – Espn2 and Star+
  • 15:45 – Serie C: Juve Stabia x Crotone – Fifa+

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

  • 09:30 – Ukrainian Championship: LNZ Cherkasy x Veres-Rivne – Onefootball
  • 14:00 – Turkish Championship: Alanyaspor x Galatasaray – Star+
  • 14:00 – Danish Championship: Silkeborg x Nordsjaelland – Onefootball
  • 16:15 – Icelandic Championship: Fram x Vikingur Reykja – Onefootball

ARGENTINE FOOTBALL

  • 20:00 – League Cup: Instituto x River Plate – Espn4 and Star+
  • 20:00 – League Cup: Argentinos Juniors x Barracas Central – Star+
  • 20:00 – League Cup: Independiente Rivadavia x Vélez Sarsfield – Star+

AMERICAS FOOTBALL

  • 18:00 – Uruguayan Championship: Wanderers x Liverpool – Star+
  • 21:00 – Ecuadorian Championship: LDU Quito x Delfin – Star+

GLOBAL FOOTBALL

  • 08:30 – Indian Championship: Mohun Bagan x Mumbai City – Onefootball
  • 10:00 – U-23 Asian Cup: Australia x Jordan – Star+

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL

  • 13:00 – Italian Championship: Roma x Juventus – Espn4 and Star+
  • 14:30 – German Championship: Hoffenheim x Cologne – Dazn
  • 15:00 – Brazilian Championship: Flamengo x RB Bragantino – Canal GOAT
  • 20:00 – Brazilian Championship: Internacional x Grêmio – sportv

FUTSAL

  • 12:00 – Friendly: Brazil x Ukraine – sportv2
  • 20:00 – Brazilian Cup: Joinville x Atlântico – YouTube (CBFS TV)

MENAFN15042024007421016031ID1108096117

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search