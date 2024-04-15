Monday’S Main Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Monday (April 15) presents great options for football enthusiasts, with major football matches around the world.
The highlight is the initial matches that conclude the group stage of the Argentine Championshi , along with good matches in major European championships.
Find out where to watch live the main games this Monday:
BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL
19:00 – Cearense Championship Series B: Cariri x Icasa (semifinal, first leg) – YouTube (FCF TV)
20:00 – Amapaense Championship: Santo x Trem (semifinal, first leg) – YouTube (Amapaense Federation)
SPANISH FOOTBALL
15:30 – LaLiga2: Alcorcón x Villarreal B – Star+
16:00 – LaLiga: Osasuna x Valencia – Espn4 and Star+
ENGLISH FOOTBALL
16:00 – Premier League: Chelsea x Everton – Star+
ITALIAN FOOTBALL
15:45 – Serie A: Fiorentina x Genoa – Star+
15:45 – Serie A: Atalanta x Verona – Espn2 and Star+
15:45 – Serie C: Juve Stabia x Crotone – Fifa+
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
09:30 – Ukrainian Championship: LNZ Cherkasy x Veres-Rivne – Onefootball
14:00 – Turkish Championship: Alanyaspor x Galatasaray – Star+
14:00 – Danish Championship: Silkeborg x Nordsjaelland – Onefootball
16:15 – Icelandic Championship: Fram x Vikingur Reykja – Onefootball
ARGENTINE FOOTBALL
20:00 – League Cup: Instituto x River Plate – Espn4 and Star+
20:00 – League Cup: Argentinos Juniors x Barracas Central – Star+
20:00 – League Cup: Independiente Rivadavia x Vélez Sarsfield – Star+
AMERICAS FOOTBALL
18:00 – Uruguayan Championship: Wanderers x Liverpool – Star+
21:00 – Ecuadorian Championship: LDU Quito x Delfin – Star+
GLOBAL FOOTBALL
08:30 – Indian Championship: Mohun Bagan x Mumbai City – Onefootball
10:00 – U-23 Asian Cup: Australia x Jordan – Star+
WOMEN'S FOOTBALL
13:00 – Italian Championship: Roma x Juventus – Espn4 and Star+
14:30 – German Championship: Hoffenheim x Cologne – Dazn
15:00 – Brazilian Championship: Flamengo x RB Bragantino – Canal GOAT
20:00 – Brazilian Championship: Internacional x Grêmio – sportv
FUTSAL
12:00 – Friendly: Brazil x Ukraine – sportv2
20:00 – Brazilian Cup: Joinville x Atlântico – YouTube (CBFS TV)
