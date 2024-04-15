(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week begins with contemplation on a challenging phase for both Brazilian and international financial markets.



The Ibovespa dropped to 125,000 points, its lowest since early December 2023, and the U.S. dollar rose to R$ 5.12, its highest since last October.



These trends highlight a volatile time for Brazil and globally, shown by major drops in New York stocks last Friday: the Dow Jones fell 1.24%, the S&P 500 1.46%, and the Nasdaq 1.62%.

Intensifying Global Tensions and Market Responses

Global markets are currently navigating through choppy water , heavily influenced by the prospect of continued high interest rates in the United States.



Adding to the unease are the escalating geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, which have stoked fears of a more extensive conflict in the Middle East.



These developments could trigger sharp reactions from financial markets as trading kicks off, with all eyes on how these geopolitical events will unfold and their possible impacts.







Investors are also gearing up for significant economic updates from the world's two largest economies, which could provide further direction.



The indicators set to capture attention this week include U.S. retail sales for March and China's GDP for the first quarter of 2024.



These figures will be critical in assessing the economic pulse and potential market shifts.

A Pivotal Week for U.S. Corporate Earnings

Furthermore, this week marks the commencement of a robust earnings season in the U.S., with major corporations set to report their first-quarter results.



Notably, Goldman Sachs is scheduled to release its earnings before the market opens on Monday, potentially setting the tone for market sentiments throughout the week.

Monday's Morning Call: Ibovespa's Battle Against Geopolitical Strains

Today's economic calendar is packed with pivotal data points:







At 06:00, the Eurozone reports its industrial production for February.



At 09:00, the U.S. will announce March retail sales figures.

At 23:00, China will release several critical data: GDP for the first quarter of 2024, March's unemployment rate, and industrial production figures for March.



These releases will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping market strategies and investment decisions, offering insights into economic health and consumer behavior across key global markets.As geopolitical tensions loom and economic data pours in, the financial community remains on high alert, prepared to navigate the uncertainties that lie ahead.