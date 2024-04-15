(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Leading Brazilian newspapers united this weekend to challenge the Supreme Court's controversial free speech policies.



São Paulo's 'Folha de S.Paulo' and 'O Estado de S.Paulo', along with Rio de Janeiro's 'O Globo', criticized Justice Alexandre de Moraes's censorship tactics.



They argued that these actions threaten democratic values. Luís Frias, the chief of 'Folha de S.Paulo', UOL, and PagBank, directly attacked Justice Moraes.



In an April 14, 2024 editorial, he declared Moraes's censorship methods unconstitutional due to the absence of proper legal processes.



He claimed Moraes had revived prior censorship by secretly ordering blocks on individuals' online expressions.







Critics slammed these moves for their opacity and for denying legal representation.



'O Estado de S.Paulo', under the Mesquita family's guidance, offered a less forceful yet similar critique.



The paper defended constructive criticism as a tool to strengthen, not weaken, democratic institutions. It advocated for judicial restraint and compliance with legal standards.



Meanwhile, 'O Globo', which gains significantly from state ads under President Lula, highlighted the need for swift social media regulation through new laws.



The editorial criticized the delay in passing the Social Media Bill.

Media Giants Confront Supreme Court Over Free Speech Issues in Brazil

It noted the current lack of a solid legal framework for content management on platforms, which could result in random censorship.



During these discussions, a noticeable shift from print to digital occurred among these newspapers.



'Estadão', 'Globo', and 'Folha' have gathered over 1.297 million digital subscribers together.



This shift not only marks a change in media consumption patterns but also underscores the influential role of newspapers in shaping public debate on crucial matters like freedom of expression and the Supreme Court's perceived judicial overreach in Brazil.

