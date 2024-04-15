Ecuador’S Strategic Investment In Air Defense Revitalization

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador invests $56.85 million to upgrade Embraer EMB 314 Super Tucano fleet, bolstering air defense capabilities significantly.



Acquired in 2009, the fleet originally consisted of 18 Super Tucanos. However, due to operational challenges, only three remain in active service.



This substantial investment marks a pivotal step in reinforcing Ecuador's aerial defenses.



The renovation project commenced with a $7.39 million payment to the Aeronautical Industry Directorate (DIAF ), initiating essential refurbishments to restore the aircraft to operational readiness.



This initiative reflects Ecuador 's dedication to maintaining a robust defense system.







In support of this endeavor, the United States has contributed an additional $10 million.



Bilateral defense partnership highlighted during handover of first Lockheed Martin C-130H Hercules to Ecuadorian Air Force, enhancing regional security.



Combat Wing 23, tasked with all air surveillance and control operations within Ecuador, operates the Super Tucanos.



This unit has become increasingly crucial following the 2020 decommissioning of the Atlas Cheetah C-III/D-III fighters, highlighting the need for upgraded and reactive aircraft to patrol Ecuador's skies effectively.



Discussions are ongoing about augmenting the air force with advanced reactive fighters, recognizing the limitations of the current fleet against high-speed threats.



Possible additions include Hawk 100 and 200 jets from the U.S., equipped with modern FLIR systems, APG-66 radars, data links, and simulators.



These upgrades could significantly enhance the fleet's capability to address diverse aerial threats, including those from narco-terrorism.



Ecuador's strategy refurbishes existing fleet and explores expansions, ensuring robust defense against evolving security challenges in its airspace.

