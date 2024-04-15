PANASONIC TOUGHBOOK INNOVATION FORUM TO ADDRESS NEEDS OF THE HYPER MOBILE WORKFORCE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technology leaders and customers discuss AI at the Edge, 5G and Security and the UK NHS Ambulance Radio Programme

Bracknell, UK. 15th April 2024 – Industry experts will outline how the latest technologies, such as AI, can help address the needs of the modern Hyper Mobile Worker and boost productivity when they gather at the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Innovation Forum (TIF) on the De Vere Wokefield Estate near Reading on April 18th.

Hot topics such as using AI at the edge of the network, 5G and security and how to navigate the complexity of deploying new technology to a mobile workforce will be discussed by technology leaders including Intel, Cradlepoint and Panasonic. Senior Programme Manager Stuart Murphy will also talk through the recent major NHS Ambulance Radio Programme deployment. A significant UK-wide technology implementation that managed diverse stakeholders and successfully delivered a purpose-designed mobility solution.

“In recent years all workforces have become more mobile but at this forum, we are focused on the needs of the Hyper Mobile Workforce. Those that rely on their mobile device daily, in all conditions to carry out their jobs effectively, from the emergency services to field workers and those in transport and logistics. The latest innovations at this forum will demonstrate how these new technologies can transform the way workers operate,” said Chris Turner, Head of Go-To-Market at Panasonic TOUGHBOOK.



For more information on the TOUGHBOOK Innovation Forum visit: #form

For those unable to make this event, the next TIF will be in Frankfurt on June 18th.

