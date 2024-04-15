(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Over Ethernet Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Power Over Ethernet Solutions estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The rise of Ethernet networking sets the stage for the growth of the Power over Ethernet (PoE) market, underpinned by increasing investments in Ethernet infrastructure. This growth is evidenced by the global sales of Ethernet cables, reflecting a stable foundation for PoE market expansion over the years. Amidst the global economic outlook, competition in the PoE market is highlighted through the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023, alongside an assessment of competitive market presence ranging from strong and active to niche or trivial for players worldwide.

Powered Device Controllers & ICs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & Ics segment is estimated at 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $441.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR

The Power Over Ethernet Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$441.6 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$326.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 7.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.

Overall, the PoE market continues to evolve alongside the growth of Ethernet networking, presenting opportunities for players to innovate and meet the increasing demand for power and data transmission over Ethernet infrastructure.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Continuous Rise in Use of Wireless Networking and VoIP Phones: A Major Market Opportunity

Many Benefits Offered by POE Helps Expands Visibility of the Technology in VOIP Applications: Global Business VOIP Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

The Rise of Mega Datacenters Worldwide Supported by Data Center Outsourcing Drives the Importance of PoE Networking

Easy Installation, High Reliability, Better Network Control and Cost Savings for Enterprises Fuel Adoption of PoE Solutions

Continuous Evolution of PoE Bodes Well for Expansion of PoE Into Newer Application Areas

PoE Lighting, the Fastest Growing Among PoE Solutions

Adoption of Smart Technologies in Healthcare to Augment Opportunities for PoE Solutions

Development of More Efficient and Smarter POE Chipsets Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growing Interest in Outdoor PoE Deployments Drives the Popularity of Fiber PoE

Led by Growing Investments in Digital Advertising, PoE to Witness Huge Gains In Digital Signage

Global Opportunity for Digital Signage (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Smart Cities, Homes & Buildings Provide Lucrative Opportunities for PoE

PoE Rapidly Gains Market Share in Smart Cities & Buildings: Global Smart Cities & Buildings Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for POE Solutions: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country for the Year 2022

Growing Investments in Factory Automation to Spur Growth of PoE Solutions

Disruptive Rise of Smart Grid to Drive Unconventional Growth in the PoE Market

POE Rises Tall Over the Horizon for its Ability Initiate Networking of the Smart Grid: Global Smart Grid Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 Video Surveillance Industry Steps Up Investments In PoE. Here's why

