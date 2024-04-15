(MENAFN- Baystreet) i-80 GOLD CORP.

4/15/2024 9:56 AM EST

Stocks in Play

4/15/2024 - 9:52 AM EST - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust : Announced today a cash distribution of US$0.0492 per REIT unit for the month of April 2024, representing US$0.59 per REIT unit on an annual basis. Payment will be made on or about April 15, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on April 30. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading unchanged at $22.40.









