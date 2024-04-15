               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stocks In Play


4/15/2024 10:12:00 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) i-80 GOLD CORP.
4/15/2024 9:56 AM EST

  • Xtract One Technologies
    4/15/2024 9:48 AM EST
  • Calibre Mining Corp.
    4/15/2024 9:44 AM EST
  • Talisker Resources Ltd.
    4/15/2024 9:41 AM EST
  • VERSES AI Inc.
    4/15/2024 9:31 AM EST
  • Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.
    4/12/2024 10:35 AM EST
  • VerticalScope Holdings Inc
    4/12/2024 10:29 AM EST
  • Corus Entertainment Inc.
    4/12/2024 10:02 AM EST
  • MTY Food Group Inc.
    4/12/2024 9:58 AM EST
  • Bitfarms Ltd.
    4/12/2024 9:54 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Monday, April 15, 2024

    Stocks in Play

    4/15/2024 - 9:52 AM EST - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust : Announced today a cash distribution of US$0.0492 per REIT unit for the month of April 2024, representing US$0.59 per REIT unit on an annual basis. Payment will be made on or about April 15, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on April 30. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading unchanged at $22.40.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN15042024000212011056ID1108096037


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search