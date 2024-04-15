(MENAFN- Baystreet) Akamai Jumps on New Product

Apple's iPhone Shipments Fell Nearly 10% In First Quarter

Apple's (AAPL) iPhone shipments declined nearly 10% globally in the year's first quarter as the company faces increasing competition in China, according to data from International Data Corp. (IDC).

Apple shipped 50.1 million iPhones from January through March, down 9.6% from 55.4 million shipments a year earlier, according to IDC.

Among the top five smartphones covered in the IDC report, Apple saw the sharpest decline in year-over-year shipments.

Rival smartphone maker Samsung regained the top spot in Q1 after losing the title to Apple last year, with a 20.8% market share, shipping 60.1 million devices.

Apple saw its market share fall to 17.3% from 20.7% a year earlier. The company is losing ground as smartphone maker Huawei gains in China, along with other competitors such as Xiaomi and Transsion.

Xiaomi's smartphone shipments, for example, rose 33.8% to 40.8 million units in Q1.

Apple has been facing growing competition in China, particularly from Huawei, whose consumer business is surging after the launch of its popular Mate 60 smartphone.

Globally, total first-quarter smartphone shipments rose 7.8% from a year earlier to 289.4 million units, marking the third consecutive quarter of shipment growth, according to IDC.

Apple's stock has declined 5% on the year and currently trades at $176.55 U.S. per share.









