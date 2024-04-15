(MENAFN- Baystreet) Akamai Jumps on New Product

Eagle Soars on Test Data Release

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) opened today's trading on a positive note on announcing that data from the Company's Phase III trial demonstrating the sustained response of amisulpride for the rescue treatment of postoperative nausea and vomiting will be presented at the upcoming American Society of PeriAnesthesia Nurses (ASPAN) 2024 National Conference, which is being held this week, in Orlando, Florida.

The data being presented relate to a prespecified pharmacokinetic subset of patients from a Phase III, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study in adult surgical patients with moderate to high risk of PONV who failed antiemetic prophylaxis. The purpose of the analysis was to evaluate the plasma concentrations of a single dose of IV amisulpride 10 mg for rescue treatment of PONV.

The PK data from a subset of patients in this Phase III trial demonstrate that supratherapeutic amisulpride plasma levels can be maintained for at least 24 hours after a single 10 mg dose, which may resultin clinically meaningful, sustained antiemetic effect for PONV rescue when compared to the placebo arm.

Said Vice President of Medical Affairs Mike Greenberg“The PK data from this subset of patients in this Phase 3 study demonstrate that a single treatment with amisulpride is capable of delivering a sustained response, which we believe is particularly useful in the rescue setting where patients have already failed antiemetic prophylaxis therapy.”

