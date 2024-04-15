(MENAFN- Baystreet) BioPath Hikes on International Patents

Eagle Soars on Test Data ReleaseTG Posts Gains on Results of MS Drug TestGoldman Sachs Suggests Gold could move to $2,700 per ounce this yearFive of the Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy and Hold Today Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, April 15, 2024

Akamai Jumps on New Product

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) watched its shares gain in price Monday. The Vegas-based cloud company that powers and protects life online, added a new media-optimized offering based on NVIDIA GPUs to its growing cloud portfolio. With the NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation GPU, the new cloud-based service provides better productivity and economics for companies in the media and entertainment industry that are challenged with processing video content faster and more efficiently.

Internal benchmarking conducted by Akamai demonstrated that GPU-based encoding using the NVIDIA RTX 4000 processes frames per second (FPS) 25x faster than traditional CPU-based encoding and transcoding methods, which presents a significant advancement in the way streaming service providers address their typical workload challenges.

“Using Akamai's offering,” to quote from Monday's news release,“media and entertainment companies can build scalable, resilient architectures and deploy workloads that will be faster, more reliable, and portable, while taking advantage of the world's most distributed cloud platform and integrated content delivery and security services.”

Shawn Michels, Vice President of Cloud Products at Akamai stated, "NVIDIA GPUs provide superior price performance when deployed on Akamai's global edge platform. Together with our Qualified Compute Partners and open platform, we give our customers the capability to architect their next-gen workloads to be cloud agnostic and support multi-cloud architectures."

AKAM shares picked up 60 cents to $104.08.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks