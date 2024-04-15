Macron Proposes Ceasefire In Ukraine, Middle East During Olympics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron hopes that an "Olympic truce" will be established during the Paris Olympics, despite Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's war with Hamas continuing. He plans to involve as many partners as possible to this end, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The president spoke in an interview with BFMTV , Ukrinform reports.

"We want to work towards an 'Olympic truce' and I think this is an opportunity where I will try to engage many of our partners," Macron said.

He said he would seek assistance from Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who is due to visit Paris.

"The leader of China (Xi Jinping - ed.) is coming to Paris in a few weeks. I asked him to help me. In 2022, he also faced such a task during the Winter Olympics, which China hosted," Macron explained.

He also called the Olympics a "diplomatic moment of peace."

As reported, Russian and Belarusian athletes will perform in Paris during the 2024 Olympics from July 26 to August 11 under a neutral flag. According to the latest data, there are about 40 such athletes. At the same time, Russians and Belarusians will not be able to compete in any team sports.

According to the requirements set by the International Olympic Committee, athletes from the said two countries will be able to compete only if they never publicly supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine.