Japan Resumes Funding UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 15 (KUNA) -- Japan has resumed funding the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), completing the disbursement of about USD 35 million, the Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

The contribution will be spent to provide relief supplies for women and infants in Gaza and medical services in the West Bank, as well as other services, according to the ministry.

Japan had suspended its funding to the UNRWA since January due to the alleged involvement of UNRWA staff in Hamas's attack on Israel in October. However, on April 2, it decided to lift the suspension on funding to the UNRWA, saying the UN agency has been advancing governance improvement measures. (end)

