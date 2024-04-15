Saudi Shura Council Speaker Arrives In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 15 (Petra) - Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council, Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, arrived on Monday in the Kingdom for an official visit, invited by Lower House of Parliament Speaker Ahmed Safadi.Safadi and Al Sheikh will hold joint parliamentary discussions tomorrow at the House of Representatives. This visit follows previous meetings emphasizing the importance of regular gatherings to boost parliamentary cooperation, activate joint parliamentary committees, and strengthen strategic ties for the mutual benefit of both nations.Safadi and Al Sheikh previously convened in Riyadh last July and held discussions in Amman last September, highlighting the enduring ties between the two nations under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz.