The global in vivo CRO market is expected to reach USD 7.93 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the pharmaceutical market in emerging countries, along with strong demand for numerous in vivo cell therapies, rapid advancements in material sciences, and complexities of drug-device combinations, has led to the demand for services in the region. Additionally, rising in vivo preclinical and clinical research, regulatory approval, expanding services by market players, and the burden of different diseases contribute to market earnings. Also, increasing outsourcing of preclinical and clinical services across developing economies at a lower cost is one of the major factors supporting the growth of in vivo CRO market.

Likewise, the increase in offshoring drugs to emerging economies has created immense demand for the market. Budget scrutiny in developed countries, pricing pressure, and changes in reimbursement schemes are some of the major factors anticipated to increase the adoption of cost-containment measures by drug sponsors in emerging countries such as India and China. Outsourcing development services such as preclinical in vivo services to contract service providers in emerging countries is expected to boost the demand for quality assurance & regulatory affairs services, thereby contributing to the rising demand for in vivo outsourced services. Stringent processes for FDA approval and regulatory changes in the EU region are expected to make the approval process in Europe complex. They are some of the major factors contributing to the offshoring of drug companies to emerging countries. The COVID-19 pandemic has initially negatively impacted the clinical trials industry and the in vivo CRO market was no different. The shift in the focus of the biopharmaceutical industry on developing vaccines & therapies in response to COVID-19 has resulted in the unintended consequences of potentially disrupting clinical trials for other diseases. One of the key issues faced by companies operating in the cell and gene therapy industry is the untimely delivery of therapies to patients at required clinical sites. In addition, the administration of cell-based therapeutics poses several post-pandemic challenges. Hospitals have shown hesitation in offering cell therapy services owing to concerns over transmission of SARS-CoV-2, especially to vulnerable individuals. Patients have not been able to visit cell therapy centers either owing to the lockdowns or travel bans.

In Vivo CRO Market Report Highlights

The rodent-based segment held the largest revenue share of 81.8% owing to constant model demand as they are genetically similar to humans. Besides, their small size, short life cycle, ease of maintenance, and availability of genetic resources, make them the most prevalent species in in-vivo CRO research

The small molecule segment dominated the in vivo CRO market. The growth is attributed to the demand for small molecules in the development of drug candidates. In addition, the strong therapeutic effect of small molecules in a small dose is the key factor aiding segment growth

The oncology segment dominated the market in 2023, the key factors contributing to the growth include the growing burden of cancer, surging demand for new gene therapy, and preclinical studies for cancer immunotherapy. According to the American Society of Gene Cell Therapy, around 97% of CAR T-cell therapies are developed for cancer indications

The CNS conditions segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, owing to the effectiveness of different model-based investigational compounds targeting brain diseases is expected to drive segment growth

The GLP toxicology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023 owing to the increasing number of standardized studies conducted according to specific guidelines North America held the largest revenue share of 50% in in-vivo CRO market in 2023. The growth in the region can be attributed to the presence of well-established market players, the increasing burden of different diseases, growing demand for CROs in the region. Other factors contributing to the growth are increased research and development activities, preclinical studies, and innovations of market players. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 257 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



