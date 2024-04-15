Goldmedal joins forces with highly anticipated sequel Pushpa 2

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 15th, 2024: Goldmedal Electricals, one of India's leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies, is set to electrify the nation through its brand association with the highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2. The brand's decision to partner with the Pushpa franchise aligns closely with its core values and mission of showcasing narratives of resolve, resilience, and overcoming challenges.



The first Pushpa movie, released in 2021, was a runaway success that enthralled viewers nationwide with its gritty plot, impactful portrayals, and high-intensity action set pieces. Goldmedal’s partnership with Pushpa 2 cements the brand's commitment to supporting stories that celebrate the indomitable spirit of the common man. Through this association, the brand aims to connect with audiences on a deeper level, highlighting the values of determination and perseverance that are central to the Pushpa franchise.



"We are extremely excited to celebrate our association with one of the most anticipated sequels in recent times, Pushpa 2”, said Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals. “We are extremely pleased to be part of a film that builds upon the legacy of the original blockbuster. The journey of the lead character, Pushpa Raj, encapsulates the spirit of resilience and grit that we all admire. We look forward to associating with similar films that seamlessly blend entertainment with values that inspire us."



Producer Mr. Y Ravi Shankar from Mythri Movie Makers, shared his thoughts on the association, “Pushpa 2 is a story that will captivate audiences with its narrative and high-octane action sequences. We are thrilled to be associating with a leading brand like Goldmedal, as their commitment to innovation and quality aligns seamlessly with the larger-than-life appeal of the franchise."

This strategic partnership involves multiple touchpoints that will enable Goldmedal to amplify its presence and engage with consumers in innovative ways. The release of Pushpa 2 is eagerly anticipated across the country, and Goldmedal’s brand association with the film is poised to elevate the brand's visibility and connect it with a wider audience.







