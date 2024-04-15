(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kering - Press release - Arrangements AGM April 25, 2024 - EN

April 15, 2024

INFORMATION REGARDING THE ARRANGEMENTS FOR TAKING PART IN THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 25, 2024

AND CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING OR CONSULTING

THE DOCUMENTS PREPARED FOR THE MEETING

Kering shareholders are invited to attend the Company's Combined General Meeting to be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2024 (Paris time) at Kering's headquarters – 40 rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris, France.

The General Meeting will be held in the physical presence of the shareholders and will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company's website1: (Finance/Shareholders Information/Annual General Meeting section).

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting, including the agenda, the proposed resolutions submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors and a description of the main options available to shareholders in terms of taking part in and voting at the General Meeting and exercising their rights, was published on March 18, 2024, in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO – French bulletin of legal notices).

The Notice of Meeting was published in the BALO and the legal gazette (online news service) Les Affiches Parisiennes on April 8, 2024.

Shareholders are entitled to submit written questions before the General Meeting (preferably by email to ... ) at least four business days before the General Meeting, i.e., on Friday, April 19, 2024 at the latest, and must be accompanied by a share ownership certificate.

In compliance with provisions of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), the documents relating to the General Meeting (including, in particular, the 2023 Universal Registration Document and the proxy/postal voting form) are available on the Company's website at (Finance/Shareholders information/Annual General Meeting section).

The documents relating to the General Meeting are made available or communicated to the shareholders since April 8, 2024 and are available in the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website , in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature:“Empowering Imagination”. In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of €19.6 billion.

Contacts

Press

Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 ...

Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 ...

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 ...

Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 ...

1 Unless technical reasons make this broadcast impossible or seriously disrupt it.

