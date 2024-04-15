Global Bio-Decontamination Market Size To Worth USD 455 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 7.2%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Bio-Decontamination Market Size was Valued at USD 227 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Bio-Decontamination Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 455 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., Amira Srl Unipersonale, Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Noxilizer, Inc., ClorDisys Solutions Inc., Steris, Bioquell (Ecolab), JCE Biotechnology, Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A., Ecolab, Cleamix, DIOP GmbH & Co. KG, Howorth Air Technology Ltd., Solidfog Technologies, and other key vendors.

New York, United States, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bio-Decontamination Market Size is to Grow from USD 227 Million in 2023 to USD 455 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the projected period.





The removal of biological pollutants, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or other microbes, from a specific environment, surface, or material. This can be accomplished by a variety of approaches, consisting of chemical disinfection, physical methods such as heat or radiation, or biological means such as utilizing bacteriophages or digestive enzymes to target specific pathogens, which is known as bio-decontamination. Bio-decontamination is essential in contexts such as hospitals, laboratories, food processing plants, and cleanrooms to limit infection spread and ensure a safe and sterile workplace. Moreover, according the data from the World Health Organization (WHO), hospital-acquired diseases affect around 24% of the population worldwide. To deal with the growing frequency of hospital-acquired infections, hospitals are increasing their expenditure on bio-cleaning services. They are cooperating with key manufacturers, which is anticipated to promote market growth. However, worries about the efficiency and security of bio-decontamination techniques, particularly in sensitive contexts like healthcare organizations and food processing industries, could impact market demand. Market acceptability is based on assuring the safeguarding of consumers, goods, and the environment.

Global Bio-Decontamination Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Agent Type (Chlorine Dioxide, Peracetic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide, Nitrogen Dioxide), By Product Type (Consumables, Equipment), By End-Users (Contract Manufacturing & Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices Manufacturers, Hospital & Healthcare Facilities, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The hydrogen peroxide segment is anticipated to grow at the rapid pace in the global bio-decontamination market during the forecast period.

Based on the agent type, the global bio-decontamination market is divided into chlorine dioxide, peracetic acid, hydrogen peroxide, and nitrogen dioxide. Among these, the hydrogen peroxide segment is anticipated to grow at the rapid pace in the global bio-decontamination market during the forecast period. certainly, the most obvious advantage of using this compound as a cleaning agent is that it is considered safe as it breaks down into water and oxygen. Many governments are also supporting the use of this compound for decontamination, which is helping to drive the segment's expansion.

The equipment segment is anticipated to grow at the rapid pace in the global bio-decontamination market during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global bio-decontamination market is divided into consumables and equipment. Among these, the equipment segment is anticipated to grow at the rapid pace in the global bio-decontamination market during the forecast period. In the healthcare and medical industries, washer disinfectors are commonly used for disinfecting equipment before use or to prepare reusable items (such as surgical equipment) for subsequent sterilization. During packaging and sterilization, this instrument cleans the equipment of impurities and stains. This is projected to accelerate the segment's growth in the coming years.

The pharmaceutical & medical devices manufacturers segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global bio-decontamination market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-users, the global bio-decontamination market is divided into contract manufacturing and research organizations, pharmaceutical & medical devices manufacturers, hospital & healthcare facilities, and others. Among these, the pharmaceutical & medical devices manufacturers segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global bio-decontamination market during the forecast period. Regulatory agencies are responsible for enforcing mandatory requirements that speed up decontamination and sterilizing processes, thus preventing contamination and increasing prominence. Several medications and devices are being recalled because of safety concerns related to contaminated products.

North America is expected to hold the greatest share of the global bio-decontamination market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the greatest share of the global bio-decontamination market over the forecast period. The region's dominance is attributable to several drives, like a surge in hospital admissions, surgical procedures, hospital-acquired illnesses, and a rising priority on decontamination determined by healthcare institutions, medical device manufacturers, and pharmaceutical businesses. The key reason for increased surgical procedures is the rising prevalence of cancer. Cancer ranks second only to heart disease as the leading cause of mortality in Canada and the United States.

Europe is predicted to grow at the rapid pace in the global bio-decontamination market during the projected timeframe. Growing numbers of disorders among a particular population, a growing number of healthcare and medical device companies in the region, the emergence of new products, and major firms' increasing focus on expanding their presence in the region are all that contribute to the regional market's growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global bio-decontamination market include TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., Amira Srl Unipersonale, Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Noxilizer, Inc., ClorDisys Solutions Inc., Steris, Bioquell (Ecolab), JCE Biotechnology, Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A., Ecolab, Cleamix, DIOP GmbH & Co. KG, Howorth Air Technology Ltd., Solidfog Technologies, and Others.

Recent Developments

In February 2024, TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a global company that focuses on disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced the approval of a new contract to install a SteraMist iHP Custom Engineered System (CES) with a life sciences company located in California. The contract for the iHP Custom Engineered System (CES) is valued at approximately $600,000. The system, with six applicators, will be integrated into a clinical suite and is expected to be fully operational by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Bio-Decontamination Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Bio-Decontamination Market, By Agent Type



Chlorine dioxide

Peracetic acid

Hydrogen peroxide Nitrogen dioxide

Global Bio-Decontamination Market, By Product Type



Consumables Equipment

Global Bio-Decontamination Market, By End-users



Contract manufacturing and research organizations

Pharmaceutical & medical devices manufacturers

Hospital & healthcare facilities Others

Global Bio-Decontamination Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

