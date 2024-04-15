(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) United States Cold Seal Packaging Market Anticipated 3.80% CAGR growth till 2034, catering to convenience, safety, and hygiene concerns for diverse consumer needs. Polymer Coated Materials Gain Top Shares as the Leading Material for Cold Seal Packaging.

NEWARK, Del, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cold seal packaging market is valued at US$ 20.00 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 34.17 billion by 2034. The cold seal packaging market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2024 to 2034.



Cold seal packaging is evolving due to continuous developments in material science and packaging technology. New formulas and materials, such as better barrier qualities, biodegradable materials, and greater printability, are being developed by manufacturers to improve the functionality and sustainability of cold seal packaging. These developments draw businesses seeking to set themselves apart from the competition and adapt to changing customer tastes, which helps the industry grow.

Consumption trends and packaging preferences are being influenced by urbanization and shifting consumer habits. The demands of urban customers who value portability, convenience, and on-the-go eating are met by cold seal packaging. The need for portable and easy-to-use packaging options, such as cold seal packaging, is anticipated to rise in tandem with urbanization and the rapid evolution of lifestyles, driving market growth.

Enterprises need to modify their packaging tactics to conform to the evolving health and wellness trends that impact customer inclinations. Cold seal packaging can draw attention to features that are relevant to health, such as nutritional data, organic certifications, or environmentally friendly materials. Companies can appeal to health-conscious consumers, establish brand credibility, and gain market share in the rapidly expanding health and wellness industry. They can do this by showcasing these components on their packaging. In addition to increasing sales, this deliberate attention to health-conscious packaging improves brand reputation and cultivates devoted long-term customers.

“Adaptability is essential in the cold seal packaging market. Businesses need to prioritize customer-centric strategies, strategic relationships, and cutting-edge technology if they want to remain competitive. Adopting innovation and flexibility are essential for success in this ever-changing market”, opines a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

The global market size stood at US$ 15.41 billion in 2019.

The polymer coated material segment holds 35% of market shares in 2024.

The food end use segment captured 55% of market shares in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 3.80% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Germany is anticipated to develop at a 3.10% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Japan is estimated to surge at 4.00% CAGR through 2034. The market size in India is expected to increase at a 4.50% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

The cold seal packaging industry is highly competitive, with prominent companies striving for market share. Established firms like Bemis Company, Sealed Air Corporation, and Amcor plc dominate the industry because of their diverse product portfolios, global reach, and strong brand reputations. These industrial titans use economies of scale, technological competence, and established distribution networks to preserve their competitive advantage and acquire a sizable market share.

Bemis Company, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Amcor plc

Mondi Group

Huhtamäki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Winpak Ltd.

ProAmpac Holdings, Inc. Coveris Holdings S.A.

In August 2023, Sonoco introduced two new cold seal solutions and increased its EnviroFlex packaging. The new line has a strong oxygen, moisture, and grease barrier. In May 2023, Seal Packaging debuted Infinity TopSeal. It is a recyclable mono-material food service packaging solution.

Cold Seal Packaging Market Segmentation

Polymer Coated

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Aluminum Other Plastics

Pouches

Sachets Stick Packs



Food

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Home Care

Pharmaceutical Other Industrial



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

