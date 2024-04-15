(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manufacturing, Energy, and Transportation Industries are Witnessing Significant Benefits from Predictive Maintenance, Especially in Form of Reduced Unplanned Downtime, and Improved Asset Reliability. London, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report from Fairfield Market Research indicates a robust expansion in the predictive maintenance market , projected to reach USS$30.8 Bn by 2030 at an estimated CAGR of 31.2% between 2023 and 2030 . The report highlights the key drivers of this growth, including the rising adoption of AI and IoT technologies, improved maintenance efficiency, and reduced operational costs. This growth is being propelled by the increasing integration of AI and IoT technologies across various industries, enabling advanced data analytics for proactive maintenance strategies.

The report outlines the key trends and drivers fueling the growth of the predictive maintenance market. These include the surge in demand for cost-effective solutions, heightened adoption of predictive analytics, and the integration of machine learning algorithms. Additionally, the report points out that industries such as manufacturing, energy, and transportation are at the forefront of implementing predictive maintenance strategies.

The predictive maintenance market is poised for remarkable growth as industries recognise the potential of data-driven strategies to enhance efficiency and reduce operational disruptions. The convergence of AI, IoT, and advanced analytics will continue to shape the future of this market.

"The integration of AI, and IoT technologies is revolutionising predictive maintenance, enabling unprecedented levels of operational efficiency and cost savings," comments a lead analyst from Fairfield Market Research.

North America dominates the market due to the early adoption of advanced technologies and presence of key industry players. Industries such as manufacturing and energy are the primary consumers of predictive maintenance solutions.

On the other hand, Europe's predictive maintenance market is growing steadily, driven by regulatory support for digitalisation and adoption of smart manufacturing practices. Also, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to rapid industrialisation, and increased investment in automation and digitalisation in emerging economies such as China, and India.

Software and services segments dominate the market due to their role in data collection and analytics.

Cloud-based deployments are preferred due to their scalability and flexibility. Manufacturing and energy sectors lead in the adoption of predictive maintenance solutions.



Insights into Segmentation Analysis

On-premises Deployment Reigns Supreme

Traditional on-premises solutions hold the biggest market share. This is due to data security concerns, legacy infrastructure investments, and a desire for greater control.

However, cloud-based deployment is catching up fast due to scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency.

Integration is King but Standalone Solutions Gain Traction

Integrated solutions offering comprehensive functionality are the most popular choice. They simplify maintenance tasks and provide a holistic view.

Standalone solutions, however, are growing rapidly due to their flexibility and suitability for specific needs. They can be integrated with existing systems and cater to niche requirements.

Manufacturing Sector Leads the Charge

The manufacturing sector dominates the predictive maintenance market. This is because preventing equipment downtime, reducing production interruptions, and optimising maintenance schedules are crucial for manufacturers.

The constant urge of manufacturers for efficiency and cost savings makes predictive maintenance a perfect fit.

IT & Telecom is the Rising Star

IT and telecommunication is the fastest-growing sector in predictive maintenance. Here, network disruptions can be extremely costly.

Predictive maintenance minimises these disruptions, optimises performance, and extends equipment life. The rise of 5G and ever-more complex infrastructure further fuels this growth.

AI, and ML play a vital role in analysing large volumes of data for predictive insights.

IoT sensors enable real-time monitoring, improving maintenance accuracy and efficiency.

The increasing number of connected devices offers vast potential for predictive maintenance applications. Companies aim to minimise waste and emissions through predictive maintenance, contributing to sustainability goals.

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America is the Reigning King

North America boasts a strong industrial base in key sectors like automotive, aerospace, and energy, all of which heavily rely on predictive maintenance to optimise operations and minimise downtime.

The region thrives on a well-established ecosystem of technology providers and solution vendors, constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries of predictive maintenance technology.

Stringent regulations, particularly in healthcare and aviation, mandate proactive maintenance practices, further driving market growth in North America.

North American companies have consistently been early adopters of advanced technologies like IoT and AI, which perfectly complement and enhance predictive maintenance solutions.

Asia Pacific to be the Rising Star

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid industrialisation, particularly in China and India, leading to a surge in demand for predictive maintenance solutions to optimise production processes.

A growing focus on Industry 4.0 initiatives, which leverage advanced technologies to create connected and intelligent factories, is driving demand for predictive maintenance solutions in Asia Pacific.

The automotive and manufacturing sectors in Asia Pacific are expanding rapidly, further fueling the need for efficient maintenance practices.

Governments in the region are actively promoting smart manufacturing and digitalisation efforts, accelerating the adoption of predictive maintenance technologies.

IBM

Siemens AG

SAS Institute

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

PTC Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd. SKF

