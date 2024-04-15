Global Mammography Market Projected To Surge, Reaching Over $1.4 Billion By 2028 With A CAGR Of 10.34%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mammography Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global mammography market is set for substantial growth between 2023 and 2028, driven by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, a heightened focus on early detection and diagnosis, and advancements in mammography technologies. The market's growth momentum, fueled by these factors, is expected to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.34%.

Market Segmentation Insights

This growth is observed across key market segments, particularly in hospitals and diagnostic centers, which constitute major end-users in the mammography industry. Breakthroughs in 3D mammography are expected to elevate growth alongside the ongoing use of 2D and analog systems. Geographically, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) are all contributing regions to the expected market expansion.

Innovation and Education as Catalysts

This significant market progression is also attributed to a rising emphasis on educational initiatives for breast imaging products-a factor that simultaneously drives market awareness and fosters growth. Additionally, the adoption of artificial intelligence in mammography and a burgeoning demand for portable and point-of-care mammography devices are anticipated to generate substantial demand.

Strategic Industry Analysis

The analysis indicates that the market environment is highly competitive with several key players contributing to the mammography landscape. The market's competitive edge is expected to intensify with the growing innovations and strategic actions of these market participants.

Future Market Directions

The provided insights also highlight ensuing market trends and challenges set to shape future growth trajectories. It is anticipated that these developments will guide strategic decisions for companies aiming to strengthen their market presence and capitalize on growth opportunities.

As the industry moves forward, the analysis predicts a considerable market expansion due to technological advancements, growing healthcare awareness, and strategic initiatives by market participants. The comprehensive insights offered in the analysis reflect a market poised for significant growth in the coming years, presenting opportunities for stakeholders across the mammography value chain.

