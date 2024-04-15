Mustard Flour Market To Worth US$1,400 Mn In 2031, Estimates Fairfield Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% Throughout the Projection Period, Global Mustard Flour Market is Estimated to Reach US$1,400 Mn in 2031 with Growing Awareness of the Health Benefits of Mustard, and Expanding Applications in The Food and Beverage Industry London, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global mustard flour market is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 5.7% between 2024 and 2031 , reaching US$1,400 Mn by in by the end of forecast period. This growth is mainly fueled by the expansion of food industry applications and growing demand for ethnic and spicy flavours.

Mustard flour is a versatile ingredient used in a variety of culinary applications, including cooking, baking, seasoning, and food preservation. The mustard flour market has witnessed steady growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing consumer preference for natural and healthy ingredients, growing awareness of the health benefits of mustard, and expanding applications in the food and beverage industry.

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2031 Market Size in 2024 US$1,400 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2031 US$840 Mn CAGR 5.7% Growth Drivers

Growing Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Mustard.

Expanding Applications in the Food and Beverage Industry. Growing Demand for Clean-Label Ingredients in Food Products. Segmentation

By Type (Yellow, Brown, Oriental, Blended)

By End-Use Sector- Food and Beverages (Dressings & Salads, Sauces & Seasonings, Processed Meat & Seafood Products, Others) Foodservice, Retail/Household By Distribution Channel - Business to Business, Business to Consumer (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail) Regional Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

“Several trends contribute to the growth of the mustard flour market are growing popularity of ethnic cuisines and spicy flavors in global food culture and expanding applications of mustard flour in food processing, bakery, snacks, and condiments,” says the analyst.

Mustard flour is perceived as a natural and healthy ingredient due to its low calorie and fat content, as well as its potential health benefits such as antioxidant properties and anti-inflammatory effects. As consumers increasingly seek out healthier food options, demand for mustard flour as a natural ingredient and flavor enhancer is expected to rise.

The expanding use of mustard flour as a flavoring agent, seasoning, and food ingredient in various food and beverage products is driving market growth. Additionally, mustard flour is being incorporated into innovative product formulations to meet changing consumer preferences for unique and spicy flavors.

Key Research Insights



Food industry remains the largest revenue contributing segment.

Asia Pacific stands out in the mustard flour market. North America has a well-developed mustard flour market.



Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Food Industry Remains Significant Revenue Contributing Segment



Mustard flour is extensively utilised in the food industry for its flavour-enhancing properties and versatility.

Within the segment, the top-performing categories include sauces, condiments, dressings, and marinades. These products benefit from the unique pungency and flavour profile of mustard flour, which adds depth and complexity to dishes. The growing trend of clean label and natural ingredients in food products further drives the demand for mustard flour in this segment. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating mustard flour into their formulations to meet consumer preferences for healthier and more authentic flavours



Key Report Highlights



Continuous innovation in product formulations and applications is driving mustard flour industry growth.

Demand for mustard flour as a natural ingredient and flavor enhancer is expected to rise as consumers increasingly seek out healthier food options. Expanding applications in the food and beverage industry is driving the market growth.



Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Emerges Stands out in the Mustard Flour Market



Asia Pacific is a rising star in the mustard flour market.

Fueled by surging disposable incomes, a growing middle class, and a growing appetite for international flavours, countries like China, and India are witnessing significant growth.

Mustard flour's affordability and potential health benefits add to its appeal.

The market here is heavily influenced by local cuisines' spice preferences, with a growing demand for spicier mustard varieties. Innovation in pre-packaged spice blends using mustard flour is also gaining traction.



North America is Well-developed Mustard Flour Market



The United States, with its large population and diverse food scene, drives significant demand from both households and the food service industry.

Prepared mustards made with mustard flour are popular, along with using it in sauces, dressings, and dips. There is growing interest in regional specialties and artisanal products while established brands dominate.



Key Companies Profiled in the Global Mustard Flour Market



G.S. Dunn Dry Mustard Millers

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Mincing Spice

Sakai Spice Corporation

Ddev Spices Private Limited

Divis Laboratories Ltd.

Minn-Dak Growers, Ltd.

Minokyun Corporation

S&B Foods Inc

Sujino Co., Ltd.

Lanna Products Co., Ltd.

Factoria-Agro, Ltd. ITC Limited



Global Mustard Flour Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024-2031 - (By Type Coverage, By End Use Coverage, By Distribution Channel Coverage , By Geographic Coverage and By Company):

