Qatar Meteorology Predicts Thunder, Rain And Strong Wind Starting Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Thunder rain associated with strong wind and poor visibility is expected starting today, April 15, 2024, warned Qatar Meteorology Department.

The weather will be cloudy with chance of moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thunder and strong wind from today until beginning of Wednesday, April 17, 2024. During this period, the wind with gusts exceeding 50KT could also be accompanied by hail.

Another picture shared by Muhammad Shammas / The Peninsula

The sea state at such time will be rough with waves ranging between 10-12ft rising to 16ft at times.

The Meteorology Department called on everyone to be cautious and follow thunderstorm safety guidelines. It further stressed on the importance of receiving information from official sources only.