Arab League Decries Mounting Jewish Settler Attacks In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, April 15 (Petra) -- The Arab League Monday condemned stepped up armed attacks by Jewish settlers across Palestinian cities and towns in the occupied West Bank.It said in a statement that the attacks, which were staged under the protection of the Israeli occupation authorities, had been perpetrated with impunity, and underlined disdain for Palestinian lives and property.Jamal Rushdi, spokesman of the Arab League's Secretary-General, said that crimes daily committed by the occupation forces in Gaza should not cover up what the West Bank had been witnessing, noting that the imposition of sanctions by Western governments on a number of settlers is a step too little, too late, and not enough to deter the escalating attacks and protect Palestinian civilians.He urged the UN Security Council to take action and help end "this situation" and put an end to impunity in the West Bank.