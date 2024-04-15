FM Discusses Gaza Ceasefire Efforts With Hungarian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 15 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, received on Monday a call from Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.The two ministers discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and de-escalate tensions in the region, underlining the importance of preventing further escalation and its potential threats to regional and global security and peace.Safadi underscored that halting the aggression against Gaza and addressing the resulting humanitarian crisis is essential to prevent the war from spreading regionally.He reiterated that securing the rights of the Palestinian people, notably their right to freedom and an independent state based on the two-state solution, is the key to ensuring security and stability for all parties involved.