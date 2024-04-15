Amman Stock Exchange Records Modest Gain In Trading

Amman, Apr. 15 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded trading on Monday with a 0.25 percent increase, reaching 2,455 points.Approximately 3.8 million shares were traded, totaling around JD8.3 million, through 3,200 transactions.Upon reviewing the closing prices of listed companies, it was observed that 35 firms experienced a rise in their share prices, whereas the share prices of 31 companies dropped, and those of 30 others remained unchanged.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.