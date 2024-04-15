Far-Right Jewish Group Calls For Mass Storming Of Al-Aqsa On Passover

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, April 15 (Petra) -- A far-right Jewish group Monday called for the mass storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Haram Al Sharif in occupied Jerusalem, to offer the sacrifice of the Hebrew Passover at midnight.According to Israel Hayom newspaper, the self-proclaimed "Temple Mount Administration" asked supporters to gather at the Mughrabi Gate at 10:30 a.m to demand access to Al-Aqsa Mosque to offer the Passover sacrifice before the "fast of the Firstborn" inside the compound, one of Islam's holiest shrines.It asked participants to bring sacrifices, such as goats and lambs to be slaughtered on Al-Aqsa grounds.Before Passover every year, hardline Jewish groups submit requests to police for access to offer sacrifices inside Al-Aqsa, but the rituals take place outside the compound.Also Monday, some 238 extremist Jewish settlers and hardliners stormed the mosque plaza from the Mughrabi Gate, under the heavy escort of special police, and carried out prayers amid tight security at the gates of the compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, the Islamic Waqf (endowments) Department in Jerusalem said.