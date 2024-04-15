Armed Forces Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 15 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, in collaboration with allied nations, conducted on Monday three humanitarian aid airdrops over various locations in the northern Gaza Strip.Participating aircraft included those from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, Egypt, and Germany.The Jordan Armed Forces affirmed their ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian and medical assistance through air deliveries from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport, as well as through direct airdrops and ground convoys to support the people of Gaza during their challenging circumstances. This initiative underscores the spirit of cooperation and solidarity.With these recent airdrops, the total number of Jordan Armed Forces' airdrops has reached 83, with an additional 186 airdrops conducted in partnership with other friendly nations since the onset of the Israeli aggression in Gaza.